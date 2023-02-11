EXCLUSIVE! Sudha Chandran on her role Kailashi Devi in Colors' show Doree: When people see this woman, they will feel she doesn't have emotions, she is completely blank. She doesn't mince words''

MUMBAI: Sudha Chandran is a well-known name in the film and television industry.

The stunning diva has been a part of the showbiz world for a very long time and has managed to create a name for herself.

The actress is popularly known for her performances in shows like Kaahiin Kissii Roz, Naagin series, K Street Pali Hill and the list goes on.

After her successful stints in several TV shows, Sudha is once again set to be back with an exciting role in Colors' upcoming show Doree.

The first teaser of the show was out a few days back and it has left the fans mesmerized with Sudha's look and her aura.

The actress plays the character of Kailashi Devi in the show.

In a recent interaction with tellychakkar, Sudha spoke about the show, her character and much more.

Talking about the concept and the child actor's character Doree, Sudha said, ''I reminisce about my childhood when I see Ganga and Doree. I see myself. When I was a child, I used to ask so many questions. That is Doree for us.''

Spilling beans on her character in the show Doree, Sudha said, ''She is a very hard hitting character. She does not go over-the-top, she talks on point. When people see this woman, they will feel she doesn't have emotions, she is completely blank. She doesn't mince words.''

Lastly, speaking about working with a child actor, Sudha said, ''She is perfect. She never fumbles. Her expressions are on point. She is naive. I was shocked to see her work. Her timing is perfect. She is very innocent and doesn't know anything yet she is perfect. There are kids who are here for acting. But this girl does not do anything yet she looks so beautiful on-screen. She is a thinking actress. She is a wonder kid to work with.''

Doree is all set to premiere on small screens from 6th November onwards.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

