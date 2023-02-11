EXCLUSIVE! Sudha Chandran on her role Kailashi Devi in Colors' show Doree: When people see this woman, they will feel she doesn't have emotions, she is completely blank. She doesn't mince words''

Sudha Chandran is all set to be back on-screen once again with a challenging role in Colors' show Doree. The actress will be portraying the role of Kailashi Devi in the show.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 14:52
Sudha

MUMBAI: Sudha Chandran is a well-known name in the film and television industry. 

The stunning diva has been a part of the showbiz world for a very long time and has managed to create a name for herself. 

The actress is popularly known for her performances in shows like Kaahiin Kissii Roz, Naagin series, K Street Pali Hill and the list goes on. 

After her successful stints in several TV shows, Sudha is once again set to be back with an exciting role in Colors' upcoming show Doree. 

The first teaser of the show was out a few days back and it has left the fans mesmerized with Sudha's look and her aura. 

The actress plays the character of Kailashi Devi in the show.  

Also read : EXCLUSIVE! Anurag Sharma opens up on his new show Dori, reveals exciting details about his character and much more

In a recent interaction with tellychakkar, Sudha spoke about the show, her character and much more. 

Talking about the concept and the child actor's character Doree, Sudha said, ''I reminisce about my childhood when I see Ganga and Doree. I see myself. When I was a child, I used to ask so many questions. That is Doree for us.''

Spilling beans on her character in the show Doree, Sudha said, ''She is a very hard hitting character. She does not go over-the-top, she talks on point. When people see this woman, they will feel she doesn't have emotions, she is completely blank. She doesn't mince words.''

Lastly, speaking about working with a child actor, Sudha said, ''She is perfect. She never fumbles. Her expressions are on point. She is naive. I was shocked to see her work. Her timing is perfect. She is very innocent and doesn't know anything yet she is perfect. There are kids who are here for acting. But this girl does not do anything yet she looks so beautiful on-screen. She is a thinking actress. She is a wonder kid to work with.''

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Amar Upadhyay sheds light on his upcoming show Dori, says, ''No one has ever seen me playing such a role before''

Doree is all set to premiere on small screens from 6th November onwards. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 
 

Adaa Khan Colors Sudha Chandran Yamini Shesha Kaahiin Kissii Roz Naagin series K Street Pali Hill doree Amar Upadhyay Mahi Bhanushali Kinnari Mehta Jay Mehta Anurag Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 14:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: Shocking! A gunshot sound comes from Shobhana’s room as the police arrive
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara: Shocking! Dhruv a step closer to finding a way back to the 17th century
MUMBAI :Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Exclusive! Desi concepts will always work on television: Sudha Chandran on Doree
MUMBAI: Doree is a new presentation which is soon going to launch on Colors.It stars Sudhaa Chandra, Amar Upadhyay,...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Exciting! The Wagle’s draw chits to decide three lucky family member
MUMBAI :‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Hip-Hop star and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan makes Bollywood playback singing debut with Salman Khan Films’ Farrey
MUMBAI: MC Stan is a name which resonates with music and hip-hop lovers across the country. The rapper has churned out...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Huge twist! Lakshmi gets kidnapped, Gets stuck in fire
MUMBAI :Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan overwhelmed with fans love, Expresses gratitude; Says ‘I live in a dream of your love’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sudha Chandran
Exclusive! Desi concepts will always work on television: Sudha Chandran on Doree
MC Stan
Hip-Hop star and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan makes Bollywood playback singing debut with Salman Khan Films’ Farrey
Sudhaa Chandran
Exclusive! Disparity and discrimination are a part of the industry because of competitiveness and hunger to perform in the artists: Sudhaa Chandran
YRKKH
EXCLUSIVE! This is what the viewers can expect from the fourth generation leap in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Siddharth Vasudev
Exclusive: Siddharth Vasudev will drive the narrative and spice up the drama of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!
Saubhagyavati
EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's recently released show Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 to go OFF-AIR?