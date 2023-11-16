Exclusive! Amar Upadhayay talks about his new show Dori, the thought behind it, and more, says “It’s a very challenging subject, and Colors is place that experiments with these kind of subjects, be it Balika Vadhu, or Molkki”!

MUMBAI : Colors channel has been churning out successful and hit shows for the entertainment of audiences for a very long time. Dori starring Amar Upadhyay, Sudha Chandran, and Toral Rasputra is a story about fighting small ideologies and bringing attention to female foeticide. The show is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinari Mehta.

Amar Upadhyay is no stranger to the world of entertainment, with decades of experience and powerful performances. The actor became a nation's favorite with his amazing performance as Mihir Virani in Star Plus' show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Amar Upadhyay sheds light on his upcoming show Dori, says, ''No one has ever seen me playing such a role before''

Amar went on to star in shows like Kalash, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Saathiya – Pyar Ka Naya Ehsaas, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho, and many more.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about working with Sudha's mam, his role, and more.

When asked about his excitement he said, “I am very happy with this role, I am thoroughly enjoying this, and it is such a relevant topic and a message that Colors has picked up”.

Talking about when in a series of adaptations, when a new story like Dori comes in, how will people react to it, he said, “It’s a very challenging subject, and Colors is place that experiments with these kind of subjects, be it Balika Vadhu, or Molkki, and these are such kind of shows, so the channel always tries to bring in these kind of issues, to bring about a change through entertainment, because television is a medium that people watch alot and they follow it as well, in tier two cities, in rural areas and if we don’t show they a way of change and things that go wrong, so it is an important show and an important subject that I think will bring a change in the society like Molkki”.

Dori starts to air on Colors TV soon and the show is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinari Mehta.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sudha Chandran on her role Kailashi Devi in Colors' show Doree: When people see this woman, they will feel she doesn't have emotions, she is completely blank. She doesn't mince words''