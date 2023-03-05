EXCLUSIVE! Amit Uppal to be seen in Star Bharat's show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

Star Bharat's show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai which was launched a few months ago is receiving a very good response from the audience.

The show stars Vibhay Roy, Kaajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

It is a dramedy show and the concept is very unique as it’s the first time in Indian Television history that a saas is shown as a ghost.

The viewers have seen several new entries in the show that has further spiced up the drama.

And now, as per our sources, the show is all set for a new entry soon.

Actor Amit Uppal is roped in for the drama series.

He will be portraying the role of hero's fufa (uncle) in the show.

Nothing much is known about the show's upcoming storyline or the character yet.

Meri Saas Bhoot Hai is produced by Film Farm which has previously bankrolled many shows.

The casting of Amit Uppal is done by casting director Shubham Singh.

Film Farm was founded and established in the year 2004 by Pintoo and Rupali Guha. They have produced various popular shows out of which few include Uttaran, Dil Se Diya Vachan, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, and Gud Se Meetha Ishq.

