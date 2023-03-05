EXCLUSIVE! Amit Uppal to be seen in Star Bharat's show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

The viewers have seen several new entries in the show that has further spiced up the drama. And now, the show is gearing up for a new entry soon.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 13:32
Amit Uppal

Star Bharat's show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai which was launched a few months ago is receiving a very good response from the audience. 

ALSO READ: “Akshay Kumar is my fitness inspiration” says, Vibhav Roy from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’

The show stars Vibhay Roy, Kaajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee in pivotal roles. 

It is a dramedy show and the concept is very unique as it’s the first time in Indian Television history that a saas is shown as a ghost.

The viewers have seen several new entries in the show that has further spiced up the drama. 

And now, as per our sources, the show is all set for a new entry soon. 

Actor Amit Uppal is roped in for the drama series. 

He will be portraying the role of hero's fufa (uncle) in the show. 

Nothing much is known about the show's upcoming storyline or the character yet. 

Meri Saas Bhoot Hai is produced by Film Farm which has previously bankrolled many shows. 

The casting of Amit Uppal is done by casting director Shubham Singh.

Film Farm was founded and established in the year 2004 by Pintoo and Rupali Guha. They have produced various popular shows out of which few include Uttaran, Dil Se Diya Vachan, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, and Gud Se Meetha Ishq.

How excited are you for the upcoming track of Meri Saas Bhoot Hai? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

Meri Saas Bhoot Hai Star Bharat shubham singh Casting Director Film Farm Uttaran Dil Se Diya Vachan Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se Ishq Ka Rang Safed Gud Se Meetha Ishq Kaajal Chauhan Sushmita Mukherjee Vibhav Roy TellyChakkar
