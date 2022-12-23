Exclusive! Ankit Gupta to be seen in Colors’ next show?

MUMBAI: Ankit, who played the role of Fateh in the drama series Udaariyaan , has become a household name. Ankit Gupta and Priyank Chaher Choudary will fondly be remembered as Fateh and Tejo. Their love story is definitely epic but it does get its bitter-sweet happy ending.

The wishes of fans came true when both of them took part in the 16th season of Bigg Boss and while they have maintained since day one that they are really close friends, fans and housemates have sensed that there is something more between them.

Ankit is currently seen in the Bigg Boss house and rumors are circulating that Ankit Gupta has been eliminated from the show which has riled fans up.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Ishk Par Zor Nahi fame Param Singh is proud of his friend and Bigg Boss contestant Ankit Gupta for THIS reason, deets inside

But this new update might make them happy,Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

As per sources the reports are coming in that, Ankit Gupta has been roped in for Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s next production for Colors and that he will be heading to Chandigarh for the shoot. While there has been no confirmation on the same. But the news s sure to delight the fans of Ankit.

The rumours Ankit’s elimination from the show have sparked outrage amongst the fans, and hashtags are trending like No Ankit No Bigg Boss and Stop Attacking Ankit.

We will only find out the truth this weekend whether or not Ankit will be eliminated.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary saves Ankit Gupta from getting eliminated and refuses the offer to get back the prize money