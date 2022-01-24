Exclusive! Annapurna and Ashish Tyagi roped in for Balam Pichkari QTV

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

QTV is coming up with a new serial titled Balam Pichkari and it will begin soon.

As per sources, it seems that Annapurna and Ashish Tyagi have been roped in for the show.

Nothing much is known about their character but they would be having pivotal roles.

( ALSO READ : Vishal Dadlani tears up after watching Shalmali’s Ruka Ruka )

The further details about the show’s storyline are kept under wraps but the makers are bringing up an excellent show with a promising cast.

Well, we promise to bring you all the updates regarding this show.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : When the gang of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya danced their hearts out on Ranbir Kapoor’s tunes)