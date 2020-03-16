EXCLUSIVE! Anu Malik returns as the judge with Sony TV's Indian Idol 13

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular shows. The show is one of the most successful reality shows on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience had connected to each and every contestant and it was difficult to pick who would be the winner of the show.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and he had become a household name today he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik who had replaced Vishal Dadlani, Sonu Kakkar who had replaced Neha Kakkar and our very own Himesh Reshammiya and the show were hosted by Aditya Narayan.

We exclusively revealed, Neha Kakkar has regained her chair as the judge of the show and she is one of the judges on the show.

Neha has been connected to the show for quite some time and the audience loves to see her on the show, on many occasions she also breaks down as the contestants perform.

Now the breaking news is that Anu Malik returns to Indian Idol with its 13th season as the judge. Earlier, he was replaced for sometime but he is back with a bang.

The auditions for the new season have begun and the fans are excited to see the new season.

The new season will be replacing the reality show “Super Star Singer Season 2”

