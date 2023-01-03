Exclusive! Anubhav Singh Bassi to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

The new season has got a positive feedback from the audience and is doing well on the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 19:10
The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not a part of the show and fans are missing him, and also their favourite - Bharti Singh.

We had exclusively updated earlier about Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor coming to grace the show. Now, as per sources, Anubhav Singh Bassi is also going to join them.

Surely, the audience is going to have a laughter riot watching the episode.

Are you excited for this upcoming episode?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

