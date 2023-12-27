Exclusive: Anupamaa actor Arvind Vaidya aka Bapuji advised complete rest on medical checkup of his pace-maker implantation; will resume shoot after 10 days!

MUMBAI : Star Plus show Anupamaa underwent a leap post in which the storyline has been changed entirely and all the characters are shown in different light.

While the show is doing great, veteran and talented artist Arving Vaidya, who plays the role of Bapuji in the show, has been suggested complete rest by the doctors.

Wondering what we are talking about?

Well, Arvind recently had a pace-maker put in and for the same he is required to go for checkups frequently. He has been advised complete rest for the next 10 days and hence, he will not be shooting for the show.

We got in touch with Arvind who casually joked, “The doctors told me that if I want to shoot for another 25 years I will have to get a pace-maker. I say yes, please go ahead (laughs). I will not be shooting for some days now.”

We wish Arvind the best of health!

For the uninitiated, post the massive showdown between Anuj and Anupamaa, Anupamaa is now seen as a chef in America running her own restaurant. On the other hand Anuj has become a business tycoon. The Shah family is living happily and Vanraj can be seen taking care of his grandchild – Dimpy and Samar’s son.

The show will soon move towards Anupamaa having a hit and miss situation as she will be close to meeting Anu.

