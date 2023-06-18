Exclusive! Anupamaa’s Madalsa Sharma opens up about Kavya’s journey, says “Kavya has decided to take a stand for herself, she had no one to rely on since day one”

MUMBAI:Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Madalsa Sharma is currently portraying the role of Kavya in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, which is also her television debut. Madalsa has been a part of many movies across different regional cinemas and has a stellar experience.

Madalsa’s character Kavya has also been going through some extreme drama and turns and fans are waiting to see what happens.

Kavya’s character has been through a a lot and has gone through many phases, she has also sort of become a source of support for Anupama? How has the fan reaction been?

See as an actor I feel that I have gotten many opportunities to perform to the fullest and understand things and deliver emotions accordingly. Because since the show began of you have seen Kavya’s character it’s been very realistic and natural, Kavya is not someone who has ever lived in a dreamy world, certain characters are either too good or too bad, and sometimes we don’t get the option to understand the realistic balance as viewers, and with Kavya from the beginning it’s been different, initially people found her character to be gray, and then later as and when Kavya’s story’s as justified, when they saw her as a person, and realised that it was mutual relationship which led to marriage and all kavya was doing to win the hearts of the family, that’s when people started understanding that things like that happen in real life as well, and we fight for the things that we want. So does fighting makes us gray, no, we are always doing things which are beneficial to us and for our loved ones. So, later when they saw Kavya getting closer to Anupama, because Kavya does not have any grudges with Anupama, Kavya got married and came into the house and Anupama’s gone from the house, she does not have any reason to hate Anupama”.

She further explained, “ The episode also focused on the relationship between two women and it was so beautiful, somebody who has been an ex-wife and an current wife. The bond that these two have is something very deep and to understand that as an actor also you need a certain amount if depth to understand these emotions between these two women who have gone through such diverse emotions in life. And now when we see that Kavya has given her all and still she has not gotten that love and support from Vanraj, Kavya decided to take a stand up for herself, since day one she has had no one to rely on and has been independent since day one and inspite of being In a situation where she is pregnant, she decided to go away from the house, because she has done everything for the family and if then also if they have not been able to understand Kavya then she feels that she can take care of herself alone. And of ofcourse when she tells Vanraj he is supportive, but it is her strength as a character that’s she decides to take it slow. What happens in the future is yet to be seen”.

Madalsa has been really appreciated and applauded for her role as Kavya.

