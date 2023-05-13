What! Madalsa Sharma breaks her silence on quitting the show “Anupamaa”

Madalsa Sharma is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television and recently she was asked if she is quitting the show as in the current track Kavya is shown leaving the Shah house.
Madalsa Sharma

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is currently ruling our television screen and winning hearts all over.

Madalsa Sharma is currently portraying the role of Kavya in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, which is her television debut.

The actress has also been part of a few movies down south and today, she is a huge name in the television industry.

She has a massive fan following who bestows a lot of love and support on her.

Today, Madalsa, with her character Kavya has become a household name.

Recently, she was seen in the music video with her co–actor and her close friend Sudhanshu Pandey.

While interacting with the media she was asked that as per the recent track where she is seen leaving the Shah house there is speculation doing the rounds that she might be quitting the show.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya of Anupamaa talks about her character in depth, says “This character has taught me how to understand life and how humans are'' )

To which the actress said “ No there is nothing like that Anupamaa show is known for the twist and turns in the show and this track is also a twist in the show and later on things would be revealed I am very much part of the show, such twists will come and go doesn’t mean someone is leaving the show”

Well, there is no doubt that Kavya is a very important character in the show and soon she would be getting a big twist in the show and Madalsa with her acting chops does full justice to the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Audience Perspective! It's time Madalsa Sharma moved on and found better opportunities; here’s what the netizens have to say

Anupamaa Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Madalsa Sharma Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Samar TellyChakkar
