Exclusive! Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya of Anupamaa talks about her character in depth, says “This character has taught me how to understand life and how humans are''

Madalsa Sharma is one of the most loved and popular names in the television industry. Tellchakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her character Kavya in detail and whether she thinks that the character is gray-shaded.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 19:29
MADALSA SHRAMA

MUMBAI:    Anupamaa is currently ruling our television screen and winning hearts all over.

Madalsa Sharma is currently portraying the role of Kavya in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, which is her television debut.

The actress has also been part of a few movies down south and today, she is a huge name in the television industry.

She has a massive fan following who bestows a lot of love and support on her.

Today, Madalsa, with her character Kavya has become a household name. 

( ALSO READ : Jay Soni appreciates The crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai over This difficult sequence

Tellchakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she has to say about Kavya and whether she believes that her character is of a gray shade. 

What do you have to say about Kavya?

The character of Kavya is so real. She stands for the right thing. In the recent episode, one can see how Baa is wrong, but she takes a stand and puts her point forward. Every human in gray, and so is this character. It has taught me how to understand life and how humans are.

Do you think that your character gray or negative? 

The character is grey but not negative. I love playing Kavya. There are so many variations, but character is neither positive nor negative. It's never all black or white. This character is special in all ways.

Well, there is no doubt that Madalsa is one of the most popular and loved actresses of television.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors wait for Jay Soni aka Abhinav for this surprising reason

 

 

 

Anupamaa Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Samar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 19:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI:Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
Audience To Witness High Voltage Drama In StarPlus Show Chashni As Younger Sister Roshni Turns Saas Of Elder Sister Chandni
MUMBAI : Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers.  Audiences witness all...
Brotherhood Goals! Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa surely have the strongest bond in the TV industry
MUMBAI:   Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his...
Brotherhood Goals! Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa surely have the strongest bond in the TV industry
MUMBAI:   Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his...
Travel Diaries! Check out these amazing moments from Shaheer Sheikh’s trip to Tokyo with his family
MUMBAI:   Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his...
Kumkum Bhagya: Woah! Ranbir and Prachi intense moment as the goons get alert
MUMBAI:Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites...
Recent Stories
Nostalgia! Kajol’s recent appearance gives netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes; they say, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dila di”
Nostalgia! Kajol’s recent appearance gives netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes; they say, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dila di”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fahmaan Khan
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
Chashni
Audience To Witness High Voltage Drama In StarPlus Show Chashni As Younger Sister Roshni Turns Saas Of Elder Sister Chandni
shaheer
Brotherhood Goals! Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa surely have the strongest bond in the TV industry
shaheer
Brotherhood Goals! Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa surely have the strongest bond in the TV industry
travel diaries
Travel Diaries! Check out these amazing moments from Shaheer Sheikh’s trip to Tokyo with his family
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestants Kevin Almasifar to participate in the show?
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kevin Almasifar to participate in the show?