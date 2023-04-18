Exclusive! Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya of Anupamaa talks about her character in depth, says “This character has taught me how to understand life and how humans are''

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is currently ruling our television screen and winning hearts all over.

Madalsa Sharma is currently portraying the role of Kavya in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, which is her television debut.

The actress has also been part of a few movies down south and today, she is a huge name in the television industry.

She has a massive fan following who bestows a lot of love and support on her.

Today, Madalsa, with her character Kavya has become a household name.

( ALSO READ : Jay Soni appreciates The crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai over This difficult sequence

Tellchakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she has to say about Kavya and whether she believes that her character is of a gray shade.

What do you have to say about Kavya?

The character of Kavya is so real. She stands for the right thing. In the recent episode, one can see how Baa is wrong, but she takes a stand and puts her point forward. Every human in gray, and so is this character. It has taught me how to understand life and how humans are.

Do you think that your character gray or negative?

The character is grey but not negative. I love playing Kavya. There are so many variations, but character is neither positive nor negative. It's never all black or white. This character is special in all ways.

Well, there is no doubt that Madalsa is one of the most popular and loved actresses of television.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors wait for Jay Soni aka Abhinav for this surprising reason