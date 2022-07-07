EXCLUSIVE! Appnapan fame Gautam Ahuja on choosing acting as his career: It started for me as a hobby and has gradually become my passion now

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Gautam Ahuja is playing the role of Gagan in Sony TV's show Appnapan.

The actor is seen as Nikhil and Pallavi's son in the show.

Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur are seen playing the lead roles in the show.

Well, this is not the first time Gautam has collaborated with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Gautam who spoke in length about his role in Appnapan and much more.

Any interesting story behind bagging this role?

Initially, when I got a call for this show in the month of February, I was called to audition for Harsh's character which is now played by Keshav Mehta. I felt that I would be too young to play that role and wouldn't fit into it. I asked the production to audition me for a younger brother's role if possible. But they said that they wanted me to audition for this role. Then they sent me the narration for Gagan's character. And now, I am playing that role. I am so grateful to myself that I asked for Gagan's character and I got to play it.

Was acting always your passion or do you also have an alternate career plan?

Acting for me started off as a hobby and it has gradually become my passion right now. I think that is the beautiful part of it. Because there was never a point where I got bored of it. Obviously, there are times when you get disappointed by yourself. But the process of all this from becoming a hobby to my passion has been beautiful and I have been so grateful to be a part of some amazing shows which have nurtured me. I don't have any alternate career plan and hopefully, I don't need one.

It is a dream for any actor to work in an Ekta Kapoor show. You have worked with her previously as well. Tell us about your experience working with Balaji Telefilms.

I just couldn't agree anymore as it is a dream for any actor to work with Ekta ma'am. I have been so grateful to the production and very happy to be a part of several projects of Balaji Telefilms. This is my 4th project with them. It just feels like family. The best part of working with the same production house, again and again, is quite amazing as both of us know the working patterns. I think being comfortable and making each other comfortable is very important.

The actor has previously worked in Dil Hi Toh Hai, Chabbis Barah, Bal Ganesh, Parvarrish, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein among others.

