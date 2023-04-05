Exclusive! Archana Gautam exposes the audition process of the reality show Bigg Boss, read on to know more

MUMBAI : Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Archana spoke about the audition process of Bigg Boss.

What is the process to be selected for the reality show Bigg Boss and how does the audition process go?

I had contacted a casting director and requested him that I would want to be part of Bigg Boss. So, he told me that he would send my profile. Once he sent it, I got a call from the office and I had to go through a few rounds of audition. I had a zoom meeting with the heads of the show and post that, I had to pass almost five rounds to enter Bigg Boss.

Finally, when I was selected and sent to the Bigg Boss house, they put a joker mask on me as the contestants couldn’t be revealed. Once I entered the house, I was 100% sure that I was a contestant of the show.

What kind of questions do they ask during the rounds of Bigg Boss?

They speak to you in a normal way, where they ask your name, where you come from, etc. The creators of the show are so alert and they know their job so well, that only while taking the interview, they know who is suitable for the show. They must have seen something in me and hence, I was finalised.

Did you know who the contestants were and what would you speak to Salman Khan when you meet him?

No, I hadn't planned anything. I didn’t know about contestants, though some contestants knew who were coming. For example, Shalin knew Tina was coming and Soundarya knew Gautam was coming. I only knew Gori was coming as she was staying at the same hotel as I was. They wanted me to interact with her but I didn’t want to break the rules of Bigg Boss and hence, I didn’t interact with her at all. I was the only one who didn’t know who were coming.

Well, there is no doubt that Archana was the entertainer of Bigg Boss 16 and she gave a lot of content to the show.

Archana is currently seen in Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull and will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

