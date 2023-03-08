Exclusive! Are Kritika Singh Yadav and Akash Jagga of Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii dating? This is What Kritika has to say about the rumors? Read Full Scoop Here!

MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to other spheres of society but are bound by fate.

The serial is sure to have many twists and turns. The show is always in the news for its cast and what actually goes on behind the scenes.

The cast and crew of the show get along really well, and while we saw them hang out many times, something has caught the eager-eyed fans.

Initially, Pratikhsa had a lot of scenes with Malhar, because she was going to marry him. The actors who play the roles, Kritika and Akash Jagga, became really good friends and hang out till he was a part of the show.

Fans of the show have always been admiring of the two and their offscreen bond. There was also speculation, that there were rumors of the two, dating because of how frequently they posted but we have an update that is put these rumors to rest once and for all.

We reached out to Kritika Singh Yadav, to find out what she had to say about these rumors, to which she started laughing, and said “There is no basis to this story, the rumors are rubbish, we have not even met since he’s not been shooting. Akash is a dear friend, I adore the guy but no, there is no truth to these rumors”.

Well, there you have it, the truth from the lady herself. We love that Kritika cleared up the rumors in a jiffy.

