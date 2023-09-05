Exclusive! Arjit Taneja opens up about his fears, his preparation, and why he was not a part of the show previously, saying “I had wanted to do it for a long time, the last time I was doing some show, then…”Read for Full Story!

Joining the list of confirmed contestants is TV’s heartthrob Arjit Taneja, who returns to reality TV after Splitsvilla.
his preparation

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show that is one of the most loved on television and has had a successful run of twelve seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears. The new season is all set to start shooting and fans of the show, have quite a star-studded lineup this year.

Joining the list of confirmed contestants is TV’s heartthrob Arjit Taneja, who returns to reality TV after Splitsvilla.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the star, to talk about his upcoming journey with Khatron Ke Khiladi, his expectations, and more.

When asked about his excitement level for the show and if he has any phobias, he revealed, “I am very excited, a little nervous but more excited for it. And heights, heights, and heights, that is my biggest phobia and if there is height based stunt come my way then, you will see me sacred”.

Talking about the kind of preparation he has done for Khatron Ke Khiladi, he said, “I am doing everything that I can, physically I am increasing my strength and stamina, and mentally, no amount of preparation can really live up to what will happen, because you can’t really mentally prepare for standing on the top of a building and trying to jump to another building but let’s see how it goes”.

Talking about when he decided to take part in the show he said, “I had wanted to do it for a long time, the last time I was doing some show, then I got COVID, so which is why things didn't work out”.

While, he already mentioned that he has a fear of heights, when asked about how he would deal with reptiles or insects, he said, “There is no point thinking about it, how much ever I think about it, when I would actually have to deal with the snake in my hand or head or anywhere on my body, my reaction would be different than so, thinking about now, won’t really help my cause. But, honestly, my fear of heights is more prevalent than it is of animals or insects but if there is a lion sitting in front of me, I would feel scared”.
He first appeared in the show ‘V the Serial’ and later grabbed attention in MTV Splitsvlla 6. He has also appeared in other shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, Naagin 5, and Banni Chow Home Delivery and was last seen in a cameo role in Balaji Telefilms Bekaboo starring Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh.

It will exciting to see Arjit face his fears in the new season.
Exclusive! Arjit Taneja opens up about his fears, his preparation, and why he was not a part of the show previously, saying “I had wanted to do it for a long time, the last time I was doing some show, then…”Read for Full Story!
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show that is one of the most loved on television and has had a...
