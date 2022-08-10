Exclusive! Arti Singh Sharma talks about her comeback on television after five years of gap; reveals how she deals with trolls on social media

MUMBAI:Arti Singh Sharma is a popular actress in the television industry.

She is in this industry for more than a decade and rose to fame with her role in the serial Parichay — Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka on Colors.

But, it was the reality show Bigg Boss Season 13 where the audience got to see the real side of the actress. She shot to another level of fame and her fan following increased in a huge way.

Now, the actress will be seen in the new serial of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited Shravani, where she will be essaying the role of Chadra, a negative character.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress to ask her about her character and how she feels to be back on television after five years of gap.

How excited are you for this new project after so long?

I am doing a serial after almost 5 years. I'm excited because new work always brings new hope. Since I took a break from work, it's becoming difficult for me to get used to it. The production and the channel is new, so it's fun to work.

Tell us something about your look and your character?

I play the character of Chandra, which is a completely negative character. I have played a grey shade character before. Playing a negative part is a fun thing. I am very choosy when it comes to my work. This was the first time that I was offered a full fledged negative role, something very different for me to play, so I am excited. As far as the look is considered, yes, no one has seen me so much dressed up. I have always played an emotional character like that of a mother, and that make up is very subtle. Whereas in this show, it's more glamorous with the jewellery and beautiful sarees.

How is your preparation going on for your character since there is no reference for a negative character in the television industry?

I never prepare for roles. I believe to perform it on spot. The only thing I prepare is my lines as I feel as an actor, you need to emote from within. When the camera is on, I just give the take.

Since you are playing a negative role are you afraid of the trolls that would attack you on social media?

To be honest, I am bashed for no reason at times. I don’t have to play negative to be trolled. I used to get affected, but now I am used to it. It’s okay, but I know my fans would always support me, no matter what. For the ones who don’t support M, e I just hope they like me.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are super excited to see Arti back on screen after so long.

