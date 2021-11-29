EXCLUSIVE! Ashnoor Kaur opens up on taking a BREAK from television and on doing movies

MUMBAI: Pretty diva Ashnoor Kaur is one of the leading actresses on the small screen. The diva started her small screen journey as a child artist and has come a long way in her career.

She has starred in many hit TV shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Shobha Somnath Ki, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, and Patiala Babes among others.

The stunning actress is popularly known for her role Naira Singhania in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Ashnoor was last seen in Sony TV's show Patiala Babes, and since then, she has been away from the small screens.

ALSO READ:Ashnoor Kaur reveals how her parents made her birthday special; WATCH VIDEO

The actress also made her digital debut with the show Pari Hun Main this year and got a great response from viewers.

Ashnoor has become a huge star at such a young age and she is climbing the ladder of success with every passing day.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Ashnoor got candid about her projects and much more.

After Patiala Babes, fans are missing you on-screen. What would you like to say to them?

I have no plans as such. I am taking a little break from TV. I have done a lot of amazing projects on TV. It has been 13 years now (smiles). Let me just take a break. I am currently working on myself and exploring new things. Let's see, whenever I get something with a good storyline and strong character, I would definitely like to take it up.

After spreading your magic by doing some great TV shows, you recently made your web debut. Any plans of doing films?

I hope that happens soon. But then again, I have certain limitations for myself. I am looking for a strong character and a good storyline. If something like that comes my way, I'll definitely take it.

As the lockdown has eased, are you willing to step out and travel? Do you wish to go on a trip with your girl gang or friends?

I have travelled a lot during the lockdown as well. I am continuing to do that obviously for work purposes. But now, I can travel for my own vacation. I have my school group and I would love to go with them on a fun trip.

Ashnoor has been doing pretty well in her career ever since her childhood and she will certainly achieve a lot more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! “I have got admission in one of the top colleges in Mumbai on the basis of my merit" - Ashnoor Kaur on her academic plans, doing OTT projects, and more