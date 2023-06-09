Exclusive! Ashwani Rathore and Anuradha Sharma roped in for Jay Mehta’s next for Colors!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Colors channel has been churning out successful and hit shows for the entertainment of audiences for a very long time.

As per sources, the channel is coming up with a new show titled Doree, produced by maverick producer Jay Mehta, the name behind shows like Maddam Sir, Jiji Ma, Gathbandhan, and so on.

TellyChakkar has some exclusive updates from the show.

As per sources Actors Ashwani Rathore of Maddam Sir and Anuradha Sharma of Mann Sundar fame have been roped in for the show.

And as per reports, Toral Rasputra, Amar Upadhyay, and Sudha Chandran have been roped in to play the lead roles.

Not much is known about the show or the characters in it, but seeing the lineup, we are sure that the audiences would love to see this new show.

