Exclusive! Atal’s Neha Joshi gives a glimpse of her role as Krishna Devi, “His mother had a big role to play in how his personality shaped up, and that really excited me”

MUMBAI : &TV is coming up with a new show based on the real life leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The show is titled Atal and the makers have dropped the first promo of the same. The promo gives a short glimpse of how Atal Bihari Vajpayee proved to be a promising leader who ran the country. Neha Joshi will be seen playing the role of Atal’s mother Krishna Devi.

Tellychakkar got a chance to chat with Neha Joshi where she revealed about her experience on the show and much more.

What motivated you to be part of the show Atal?

The biggest motivation was to collaborate with &TV once again. When you work with the same circle of people, you tend to form a bond and obviously the work also improves and gets more interesting. Secondly, the subject of the show which is about Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who we all know and have seen, we will see his childhood days, how he reacted as a child, what kind of a brother or son he was, what was his upbringing like, etc. will be exciting to watch. His mother had a big role to play in how his personality shaped up, and that really excited me.

Did you take any reference for the role you are playing?

We have a big team behind us, like the writer, makers, creative team, researcher, director, etc, who have worked on the story for many months. I have tried to connect with them as much as possible to play the role of Krishna devi. But this is just information. How I recreate the actual persona and add emotions to this information human being. She is someone’s daughter, wife and mother. So I have tried my best to add my own flavor to it.

How has your experience been working with Ashutosh and Vyom?

Vyom is quite confident but has a short attention span. He is however very dedicated and focused. I knew Ashutosh from many years but had never worked with him. We have just started working and in our very first scene we had a very solid action-reaction scene and that makes things very peaceful and easy to work with your co-star. I’m sure it will be very exciting going further.

Any message you want to give your fans ?

From 5th December I will come with a different avatar on &TV to meet my fans once again. I will be seen with new people, a new story. My fans have always given me a lot of love, motivation, confidence and courage to play varied roles. I’m sure my fans will do the same even this time.

