Exclusive! Aurra Bhatnagar speaks about her experience working with Rupali Ganguly – Guarav Khanna and Rajan Shahi; talks about her reaction when she came to know she had bagged the role of Adhya

Aurra Bhatnagar is a well known child – artist in the television industry.

She rose to fame with her debut show Barrister Babu where she was the lead and then her role as Durga in Durga Aur Charu was also loved by the audience and fans.

Currently she is making headlines for her role as Adhya ( Grown Up little Anu) in the most acclaimed television show of television Anupama.

The fans love her as Adhya and have connected to her character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her experience working with Ruplai – Gaurav Khanna and Rajan Shahi and what was her reaction when she came to know that she bagged the serial Anupamaa.

How has the experience been working with Rajan Shahi productions?

It was good! It gave the same feeling when I was shooting Barrister Babu which was my first show. It's so good and lively and I have no problems. I just go and have fun on the sets of the show. Honestly, it's not like a working environment. Actually we are working and having fun so it doesn't feel like I am working on set.

How do you get along with Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna?

Actually she is my mom in the show so in the scenes, the first day, I was calling her mom then she was like “call me mummy” and then I started to call her mummy and it was a great experience working with her. I remember it was my first or third day and I didn’t feel like I had just met her and it was such a good experience. Just a day before I had a 2pm shift and I was working and we were having so much fun on the sets.

I call Gaurav pops as I need to get used to it as I am shooting for the serial and when I read the script I noticed it was written papa and I needed to remove it as I call him pops as I need to show the bonding. We actually have fun shooting and we have so much masti and the moment we come on set we start talking non – stop.

What was your reaction when you came to know that you have bagged the role of Adhya?

When I got the call, I was in Dehradun enjoying my vacation. I came home and was very tired. Then my mom got a message that I have got a call for the role of Adhya and mom asked me if I want to do it and I just read “Anupamaa” and told mom since I am not doing anything right now let’s give it a chance and I’m glad I did. Mom was concerned but I did ask my mother as I had to dye my hair for the show and mom was skeptical about it.

But then I was like I have to do it someday in life. The character was so good. I liked it because it was different from all the characters I played so far. Bondita was very innocent, Durga was very introvert and this character has mixed emotions and she is traumatized with the past and with her pops she is happy. So there were many emotions I had to play. It was very different to play the character.

Well, there is no doubt that Aurra Bhatnagar is one of the finest child actors we have and she is doing full justice to the role of Adhya in Anupamaa.

