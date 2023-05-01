Exclusive! Avneet Kaur to play the new Mariam post-Tunisha Sharma’s demise in Sab Tv’s Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar had always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

A week ago Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul witnessed one of the most shocking incidents where the lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the sets of the show in the makeup room of her lead actor Sheezan Khan.

Post that the shoot of the show was stopped and since the show had bank episodes they were telecasting that but seems like the episode stock is over now and the makers of the show have decided to shoot the show.

The makers had decided to replace both the leads of the show considering Tunisha’s demise and then Sheezan’s court proceedings.

There were reports suggesting that Abhishek Nigam has been roped in to play the lead of Ali Baba in the serial.

As per sources, Avneet Kaur has been locked to play the new Mariam on the show post-Tunisha’s death, though there is no confirmation on the same.



If there is any truth to this news then this would be the first time that Abhishek Nigam and Avneet Kaur would be working and sharing the space together.

As we had reported earlier that the show has begun shooting in a new studio and the cast and crew will shoot in the old set once they do puja and bring positivity to the show.

Well, currently the case is under investigation and more and more details will be out soon.

Sheezan’s bail plea will be heard on the 7th of January 2023.

