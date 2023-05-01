Exclusive! Avneet Kaur to play the new Mariam post-Tunisha Sharma’s demise in Sab Tv’s Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul?

Post Tunisha’s demise the makers of the show were finding a replacement for the character of Mariam and now as per sources Aveneet Kaur might be stepping into the role.  
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 10:50
new Mariam post-Tunisha Sharma’s demise in Sab Tv’s Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar had always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

A week ago Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul witnessed one of the most shocking incidents where the lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the sets of the show in the makeup room of her lead actor Sheezan Khan.

Post that the shoot of the show was stopped and since the show had bank episodes they were telecasting that but seems like the episode stock is over now and the makers of the show have decided to shoot the show.

The makers had decided to replace both the leads of the show considering Tunisha’s demise and then Sheezan’s court proceedings.

There were reports suggesting that Abhishek Nigam has been roped in to play the lead of Ali Baba in the serial.

ALSO READ : Take a look into what would go on inside late Tunisha Sharma’s make up room

As per sources, Avneet Kaur has been locked to play the new Mariam on the show post-Tunisha’s death, though there is no confirmation on the same.


If there is any truth to this news then this would be the first time that Abhishek Nigam and Avneet Kaur would be working and sharing the space together.

As we had reported earlier that the show has begun shooting in a new studio and the cast and crew will shoot in the old set once they do puja and bring positivity to the show.

Well, currently the case is under investigation and more and more details will be out soon.

Sheezan’s bail plea will be heard on the 7th of January 2023.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha Sharma's rumored boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan detained by police for interrogation 

 

 

Tunisha Sharma Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul Sheezan Khan Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat Gabbar Poonchwala Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh Internet Wala Love Ishq Subhan Allah TV news Tellychakkar  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 10:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat couldn’t arrange for the passes, the responsibility falls on Sahiba
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Many new shows are starting up and some are...
 Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Her close friend Sonia Singh said that she didn't have money most of the time 
MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Faltu applies borrowed sindoor to her hairline, Ayaan and Tanisha make an entrance
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from Faltu. Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood...
Cupid strikes Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda as the two are dating each other
MUMBAI :It is quite common that stars often fall in love after working together on a project. Looks like the latest...
MX Studios collaborates with Dubai Economy & Tourism, to bring an adventure-filled mini-series 'A Spin Around Dubai'
MUMBAI :5th January, 2023, Mumbai, India: India’s leading OTT platform, MX Player is recognized for catering to its...
Recent Stories
Cupid strikes Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda as the two are dating each other
Cupid strikes Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda as the two are dating each other

Latest Video

Related Stories
 Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Her close friend Sonia Singh said that she didn't have money most of the time 
 Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Her close friend Sonia Singh said that she didn't have money most of the time 
Tunisha Sharma suicide case: “I don’t think that Tunisha’s mother should have left the city; she should have continued the fight
Tunisha Sharma suicide case: “I don’t think that Tunisha’s mother should have left the city; she should have continued the fight that she has started for justice, and Sheezan is innocent he would come out soon” - Shaan Mishra
Exclusive! Neha Dandale’s passion for acting makes it easy for her to act even after an injury, check out the deets inside
Exclusive! Neha Dandale’s passion for acting makes it easy for her to act even after an injury, check out the deets inside
Check out how Shivin Narang wished late actress Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary
This is how Shivin Narang wished late actress Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary
Mugdha Chaphekar shares an AMAZING throwback from one of her initial shows; calls it “Bachpan”
Mugdha Chaphekar shares an AMAZING throwback from one of her initial shows; calls it “Bachpan”
Imlie’s Jyoti Gauba and Seerat Kapoor share a Strong Bond, see for yourself
Imlie’s Jyoti Gauba and Seerat Kapoor share a Strong Bond, see for yourself