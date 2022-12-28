Take a look into what would go on inside late Tunisha Sharma’s make up room

MUMBAI: On Saturday afternoon, the television industry woke up to the shocking news that Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma passed away by committing suicide.

The actress hung herself on the sets of the show. The incident took place in her co-star's Sheezan Mohammed Khan, who essays the role of Alibaba, makeup room.

Recently, a video was floating on YouTube which showed the actress in her make-up room and how she spent her time preparing. As we remember the actress, let us take a look into the actress’s make-up room and how she would get ready for her shoot.

Before she arrives on set, Tunisha Sharma listens to ‘shabbath’ in the car so as to bring good vibes to the set. Once she arrives, she takes some agarbatti’s from Sheezan’s room and lights them in a corner in her room. Then she begins her make-up and preparation for her shoot. She says that she likes her cosmetics lined up in the correct order and to be kept back in that same position and order. She also said that she doesn’t like it if the cosmetic is even a little out of place, which is a quirk of hers.

She appreciates ‘Raju Bhaiya’, who helps her throughout the day, and even drives her car. The person who does her make-up is ‘Yogi Dada’, who is Tunisha’s favourite person on the set. While her make-up is being taken care of, she drinks a smoothie, and usually plays loud music.

Tunisha shared that her make-up for the look for Mariam usually takes around 10 minutes as she has a very simple look. Mid-way of her prep, she takes some time to read through the script and get ready with her lines. Getting her hair ready takes time since her hair is required to be curled. She has a special hair-stylist on set called ‘Rupali’ who gets her hair ready in 10-15 minutes. In the end, she dons her costume to complete the iconic Mariam look, and she just looks simply beautiful.

Now, as she has passed away, she will surely be missed. What did you think of Tunisha Sharma’s process of getting ready for the shoot? Let us know in the comments below.

