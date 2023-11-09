Exclusive! Ayesha Singh talks about a special person in her life, who has been her backbone since childhood

Ayesha is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television and she has a massive fan following. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her who is that one person who happens to be her backbone and trusts implicitly.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 04:15
Ayesha

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is a very popular name in the world of television and today she has become a household name.

She rose to fame with her role as Sai in the most successful serial on television Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

Fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the situations in one of the top serials, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The show has taken a leap and the actress exited the show, bidding goodbye to her character “Sai”. 

ALSO READ : OMG! Ayesha Singh pens an emotional note for THESE special people, as her journey comes to an end on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her who is the one person who happens to be her backbone and trusts implicitly.

Tell us something about your struggling period that no one knows and makes you emotional even now?

The struggle story that makes me emotional is my brother's as he has really supported me and had faith in me. He said 'you do what you want to do, you have my back, so don’t worry'. I am falling short of words. I can’t thank him enough for just being there for me. Everyone has their struggle story, but I had my family's support, especially my brother’s. 

If you are stuck in a project, who would you confront?

If I am stuck in signing a project, I will think about all the pros and cons and talk to people to take their advice. Then I'll go  to my brother and discuss with him. I'll prep with the whole package and he would share his opinion. Since my school days, he always used to tell me, 'do what you want to do and even if you do anything wrong, you will have my back'. Even if I break some rule, my brother will know.

Well, there is no doubt that Ayesha Singh proved her acting chops in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and the fans would miss watching her on television.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Ayesha Singh breaks her silence on if she is doing Naagin 7; reveals if she would work with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma again
    

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sai Virat Pakhi Satya Ayesha Singh Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt Savi Vinayak Ishaan reeva aria sakaria Bhavika Sharma Tanmay Shah Abhishek Kumar Shakti Arora Sumit Singh Kishori Shahane Bharati Patil Shailesh Datar Bhavani Ashwini Ninad Harini Ankita Khare Cockcrow and Shaika Films Spoiler Alert Naagin 7 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 04:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
MUMBAI:  Veteran actor Saira Banu, who recently made her Instagram debut, often shares anecdotes and throwback pictures...
Must Read! “I wanted Abhishek Malhan to win, but I am happy that Elvish won the show” – Manisha Rani
MUMBAI : Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her...
Exclusive! “I might audition for the role of Trisha whenever they plan to introduce her character and will meet Rajveer Singh soon" - Celesti Bairagey
MUMBAI: Celesti Bairagey is a very famous influencer on social media and she has a massive fan following.She is known...
Must Read! “I was hurt when Falaq and Jiya body shamed me while I was working out, Manisha spoke so much ill about me, whereas I took her like my sister, it was very hurtful" : Bebika Dhurve
MUMBAI: The show has finally come to an end and she has emerged as the third runner-up of the show, creating a niche...
OMG! “Too many misunderstandings have happened between the two”, Himanshi Parashar aka Sahiba of Teri Meri Doriyaann talks about the on-going track and the fights with Seerat
MUMBAI: 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show has a great ensemble cast...
What! Raveena Tandon had to take tetanus injections after the shoot of song Tip Tip Barsa Pani with Akshay Kumar wrapped up
MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon was at the very top of her game in the 90’s with films like Mohra, Andaaz Apna Apna, Dilwale and...
Recent Stories
SAIRA BANU
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhishek Malhan
Must Read! “I wanted Abhishek Malhan to win, but I am happy that Elvish won the show” – Manisha Rani
Celesti Bairagey
Exclusive! “I might audition for the role of Trisha whenever they plan to introduce her character and will meet Rajveer Singh soon" - Celesti Bairagey
Bebika
Must Read! “I was hurt when Falaq and Jiya body shamed me while I was working out, Manisha spoke so much ill about me, whereas I took her like my sister, it was very hurtful" : Bebika Dhurve
Himanshi
OMG! “Too many misunderstandings have happened between the two”, Himanshi Parashar aka Sahiba of Teri Meri Doriyaann talks about the on-going track and the fights with Seerat
Daisy
Exclusive! Daisy Shah reveals two best friends that she made on the show and talks about Rohit Shetty scolding her
Celesti
Wow! Celesti Bairagey reveals that she would love to do both the reality shows - "Bigg Boss" and "Khatron Ke Khiladi"