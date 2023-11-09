Exclusive! Ayesha Singh talks about a special person in her life, who has been her backbone since childhood

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is a very popular name in the world of television and today she has become a household name.

She rose to fame with her role as Sai in the most successful serial on television Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

Fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the situations in one of the top serials, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The show has taken a leap and the actress exited the show, bidding goodbye to her character “Sai”.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her who is the one person who happens to be her backbone and trusts implicitly.

Tell us something about your struggling period that no one knows and makes you emotional even now?

The struggle story that makes me emotional is my brother's as he has really supported me and had faith in me. He said 'you do what you want to do, you have my back, so don’t worry'. I am falling short of words. I can’t thank him enough for just being there for me. Everyone has their struggle story, but I had my family's support, especially my brother’s.

If you are stuck in a project, who would you confront?

If I am stuck in signing a project, I will think about all the pros and cons and talk to people to take their advice. Then I'll go to my brother and discuss with him. I'll prep with the whole package and he would share his opinion. Since my school days, he always used to tell me, 'do what you want to do and even if you do anything wrong, you will have my back'. Even if I break some rule, my brother will know.

Well, there is no doubt that Ayesha Singh proved her acting chops in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and the fans would miss watching her on television.

