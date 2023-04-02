Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Abhinav Kapoor on how he feels about the leap - “It’s been affecting me since a few weeks but then it’s work, what can you even do? The show must go on”

MUMBAI: Abhinav Kapoor is currently seen in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 where he is portraying the character of Vikrant.

The actor is seen as Ram Kapoor aka Nakuul Mehta's best friend who has always been with him through thick and thin.

Abhinav is currently paired opposite Alefia Kapadia in the show who portrays the role of Sara Sood.

Well, Abhinav is being loved by the viewers for his amazing performance in the show.

This is not the first time Abhinav has proved his mettle in acting with his performances.

The actor has been a part of several TV shows over the years.

Being an established actor, Abhinav has experienced all the highs and lows in his career and has lots to share about his personal and professional life.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Abhinav Kapoor recollects his first celebrity encounter with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, opens up on all his firsts

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he expressed his feelings about the upcoming leap and more.

How do you feel about the current track?

I really like Ram and Priya together and the good part about the current track is the same. It’s going to get over soon and the story is going to change. They’ve been such good friends of mine, such close associates and amazing co-artists that while shooting, my real emotions flow out. So I feel very sad about this and I’m really going to miss working with them.

How do you think the show will perform after the leap?

This is a Balaji Telefilms show. To be really honest, Ekta ma’am is a genius, so whatever she does, it’s always well-thought. Because this show is good, we have worked so hard for it. I really wish that the audience loves and accepts the new cast just as much as they loved us. I am no one to say whether it will be a hit or a flop but I can surely hope that it becomes a superhit and does better than what we did.

How do you feel now as the leap is getting closer?

As the leap is getting closer and closer, I am realizing how these are going to be our last working days with so many people. So thinking about that makes me feel really bad. I mean there are so many emotions. Now-a-days, we wake up and don’t feel like going to work because we know what’s coming for us and that after a few days, things are not going to be the same. You spend so much time with people on the set, shooting everyday for 10-12 hours, which means that you spend more time with them than you do with your family. So of course, the bonds become very strong. I feel very sad and it’s been affecting me since a few weeks but then it’s work, what can you even do? The show must go on. Changes are a very integral and important part of this field. There will always be changes.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Abhinav Kapoor opens up on how fitness has changed his life, shares he is a believer in hardcore dieting but also enjoys cheat meals and much more

So, this was our conversation with Abhinav Kapoor. Tell us how you feel about the upcoming leap in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.