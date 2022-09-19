EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Krushag Ghuge aka Ishaan opens up on bagging his first ever project, shares how he balances his work and studies and much more

MUMBAI : Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most watched and popular drama series on small screens.

The viewers have seen a lot of changes in the storyline ever since the show started.

With the show recently taking a leap, the story has become even more interesting.

The viewers are totally hooked to the screen awaiting interesting twists in the story.

Well, with 5 years of leap in the show, many new characters were introduced and old characters made an exit.

Krushag Ghuge is one of them who made an entry in the show.

He plays the character of Ishaan who is Sara and Varun's son.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kushagre who spoke in length about his character and much more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actor Aakash Ahuja roped in to play the lead role in Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions

Have you pursued acting full time or you are also completing your studies simultaneously? If yes, how are you managing both of them?

I am doing my studies right now I am in 12th grade. Actually, I am not a studious kid from the start. So, I just study one or two months before the exam.

How did you bag your first ever project?

Before doing my first project, I did a diploma in acting from Anupam Kher Acting academy. After that, I think I auditioned for literally 4 months and didn’t get results but finally, I cracked my first audition. It was a serial man Sunder of Panorama studios and I got the role.

What are your future plans for your career?

My future plan for my career is that I will continue my acting journey. And sorry I can't disclose the plan but I think, in the future people will get to know about it.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:Wow! Fans of Jannat Zubair shower her with immense love as she celebrates her 21st birthday