EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Roshan Kapoor roped in for Pandya Store after the leap

The show is all set for a huge generation leap and new actors will be now leading the storyline.
Pandya Store

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that Star Plus' popular show Pandya Store is all set for a big change in the storyline. 

The show is all set for another generation leap with the lead actors making an exit. 

Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Mohit Parmar, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Maira Dharti Mehra and many others are all set to take an exit. 

Only Krutika Desai from the show will continue to be a part of Pandya Store post the leap. 

The makers have unveiled the first promo of the leap. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Roshan Kapoor is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. 

The actor will be portraying the role of Mitthu in the show. 

Nothing much is known about Roshan's character yet. 

Roshan was last seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

The leap will premiere from 25th July onwards on Star Plus. 

How excited are you for the leap? Tell us in the comments. 

