Exclusive! Bairi Piya’s Supriya Kumari approached to play the lead in Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment's next for Dangal TV

Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

The renowned production house Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaan and others will be rolling out a show for Dangal TV.

As per sources, actress Supriya Kumari has been approached to play the main lead in the show.

She has been a part of shows like Bairi Piya, Looteri Dulhan, Anudamini and Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki. She also acted in Hindi film Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami.

Not a lot is known about the show, but sources suggest that it will be a story about two boys and a girl.

We previously gave you the update that Vishal Gandhi is also approached to play the lead.

