Exclusive! Bairi Piya’s Supriya Kumari approached to play the lead in Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment's next for Dangal TV

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 11:48
Supriya Kumari

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

TellyChakkar is back with some exclusive updates. 

The renowned production house Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaan and others will be rolling out a show for Dangal TV.

As per sources, actress  Supriya Kumari has been approached to play the main lead in the show. 

She has been a part of shows like Bairi Piya, Looteri Dulhan, Anudamini and Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki. She also acted in Hindi film Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami.

Not a lot is known about the show, but sources suggest that it will be a story about two boys and a girl. 

We previously gave you the update that Vishal Gandhi is also approached to play the lead. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 11:48

Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan’s first look from Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Kabir Khan directorial 'Chandu Champion is phenomenal!
