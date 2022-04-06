EXCLUSIVE! This BALH 2 star wants to be a part of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin series and we can't calm down

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has seen a lot of changes in the storyline ever since the beginning.

The makers have introduced some interesting twists and turn in the story to make the show even more interesting.

We have seen how Shivina's character was shown dead in the show which will also change the dynamics of the characters as it heads for a leap.

Sneha Namanandi who played the role of Shivina is being dearly missed in the show.

The viewers were in love with her character. They also liked the brother-sister bond of Shivina and Ram.

Shivina's exit has definitely left her fans upset.

However, everything happens for a reason and Ekta Kapoor definitely knows how to bring twists to the story and keep the viewers entertained.

Apart from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ekta's other show which is working wonders is Naagin 6.

The TV czarina is successfully running the Naagin franchise for several years now.

Every actor wishes to be a part of the Naagin series as it gives a boost to the actor's career graph.

In one of our exclusive interviews with Sneha Namanandi, the actress also expressed her excitement to be a part of the Naagin series.

Sneha said, "I am very intrigued and attracted to the show Naagin. I don't know why I like it. I would really like to play Naagin. If the makers come up with a new season, I would really like to play Naagin."

Well, we hope Ekta Kapoor reads this and we hopefully get to see Sneha in the Naagin series.

