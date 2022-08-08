Exclusive! Balika Vadhu 2 fame Sharhaan Singh bags Shaika's next for Star Plus

We have an exclusive update regarding a new Star Plus show which is going to be bankrolled by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 11:10
Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films is bankrolling the show, but the details regarding the show are not yet revealed.

However, the exclusive update we have is that Balika Vadhu 2 fame actor Sharhaan Singh aka Varun has bagged the show. The details regarding his role are not yet revealed to us. But supposedly his character would bring in changes in everyone’s life in the show.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choti Sarrdaarni, Muskuraane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, Harphoul Mohini, Kaamnaa, Kabhi Kabhie lttefaq Sey, and more.

