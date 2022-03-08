Exclusive! Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Deepali Saini bags Colors TV’s Sasural Simar Ka 2

We have an exclusive update on the show Sasural Simar Ka 2

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 15:06
We have an exclusive update on the show Sasural Simar Ka 2 which stars Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma.

The big update is that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Deepali Saini aka Shakuntala – Shakuni has bagged a role in Sasural Simar Ka 2.

The details regarding her role are not yet revealed to us, but shall soon update you on this.

Her role might bring a great transformation in the lives of the entire Oswal Family.
Well, how excited are you to see the show?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and updates.

