Exclusive! Sare Aam Mohabbat fame Ankita Bhatt ENTERS Colors' Naagin 6

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 which started on a grand note in February this year is working wonders.

It's been almost 6 months since the show has gone on-air, and the viewers are in love with the way the storyline is progressing.

We have also seen how the makers have brought many characters back into the show to make the show even more intriguing.

And now, the show gears up for a new entry soon.

We learnt that Ankita Bhatt, who earned praise for her performance in ‘Sare Aaam Mohabbat’, has bagged a role in Naagin 6. She is set to enter the show to add spice to the storyline.

However, the details regarding her role are not yet revealed to us.

How excited are you to see her in Naagin 6?

Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.