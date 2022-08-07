Exclusive! Balika Vadhu actress Rashmi Gupta roped in for Jay Mehta Productions' upcoming show on Dangal TV

Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta’s current shows such as Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir and Shubh Shagun are winning everyone’s hearts with their gripping storyline and amazing twists and turns.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 17:52
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many new shows have been launched on various channels.

Jay Mehta is a renowned TV show producer and has presented some of the greatest shows for the viewers so far.

The ace producer is all set to roll out a brand new show.

This time, the show will be launched on Dangal TV and we have an exclusive update on the same.

As per sources, Rashmi Gupta has been roped in for the upcoming show where she would be having a pivotal role.

Rashami is a popular actress in the television world and she is best known for her roles in serials like Balika Vadhu, Sath Nibhana Sathiya2, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, CID, etc.

We had previously reported about actress Nelu Waghela, and Rajesh Dubey, among others being roped in for the show.

( ALSO READ - Exclusive! I eat as per the scenes I am performing: Shagun Pandey on his fitness mantra )

Are you excited about the upcoming show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

( Also Read - EXCLUSIVE! Sonal Khilwani to play the lead in Jay Mehta Productions' upcoming show on Dangal TV

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

