Exclusive: Balika Vadhu fame Chetanya Adib roped in for Film Farm’s next on Dangal TV

Dangal TV is all set to bring a new show produced by Pintoo Guha and Rupali Guha under their banner Film Farm India.

The production house which has bankrolled many hits shows like Uttaran, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Ishq Ka Rang Safed and many more is bringing a family drama starring Karam Rajpal and Megha Ray in the lead roles (as per reports).

Other actors who will be seen playing supporting characters are Hemaakshi Ujjain, Ketaki Kadam, Udit Shukla, Sudesh Berry, Urvashi Upadhyay and Diksha Dhami.

We have learnt that Balika Vadhu fame Chetanya Adib has also been locked for the show. He will play heroine’s father in the show.

Chetanya has also been part of shows like Chandrashekhar, Siya Ke Ram, Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi and Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein.

We could not get through producers and Chetanya for a comment.

