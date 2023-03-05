Exclusive! Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Ulka Gupta opens up about her struggles despite her father being an actor! Read for the Full Story!

MUMBAI: Ulka Gupta rose to fame as a young child star, and her fans are excited to see her in this feisty role. Gupta made her acting debut in Resham Dankh before playing Saloni's daughter Savri in Saat Phere.

She is quite active on social media and often gives her followers an update on her whereabouts. Be it a sneak peek into her family life or her professional life.

Being a child actor in the industry first, she has gained a lot of experience throughout the years. But to get through the industry and share your experience, everyone needs a group of friends they can rely on.

But did you know that Ulka is the daughter of Seasoned Bollywood and TV actor Gagan Gupta?

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actress and when asked about her journey and the struggles she had to go through despite being an actor’s daughter, she said, “ I think Struggle is everywhere, if you take Priyanka Chopra’s example, she had to start from the scratch in Hollywood, so she had to prove herself and make her own mark, so the struggle is everywhere and I know for a fact that many Bollywood stars still audition for roles, so we have to accept that”.

She also opened up, when asked if she ever had to face any kind of discrimination over her looks, to which she said, “ I feel like certain things are just destiny and some roles are just written for you and even if they are not, it’s life and sometimes you don’t get the play the characters that might even be your hearts deepest desire, so sometimes things like that happen. So there have been things but I have never not wanted to do a thing and honestly, I just want to thank all my makers who have trusted me enough and believed in me that I would be able to run a show”.

Ulka was last seen in Star Plus’s Banni Chow Home Delivery.

She gained fame for her multifaceted role as Manu in Jhansi Ki Rani. She portrayed Ami in the Zee TV series Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She acted with Akash Puri, the son of Puri Jagannadh, in the Ramesh Prasad-produced Telugu film Andhra Pori.

She portrayed the protagonist character in the 2017 Bengali-language movie Sera Bangali.

