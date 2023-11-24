Exclusive! Being from a Marathi background, I feel honoured to be offered a character that belongs to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh: Ashutosh Kulkarni on experience shooting for Atal

MUMBAI: Ashutosh Kulkarni has been a part of several Marathi shows such as Miss Match, Kuni Mulgi Deta Ka Mulgi and Anubandh and many more. He will now mark his debut with Atal, a show which is scheduled to launch on &TV.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an influential statesman, and Indians hold his legacy in high regard. &TV is set to explore the untold aspects of his childhood. Ashutosh plays Atal Bihari Bajpayee’s father’s role in the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he shared details about what promopted him to take up this role and the show, his excitement to be a part of a show based on a significant personality and experience shooting with Vyom Thakkar and Neha Joshi.

(Also Read: Exclusive! I read a lot about Atal Bihari Vajpayee to understand and get into the skin of my character: Vyom Thakkar

Ashutosh stated, “I have mixed feelings as the character is of a lot of importance. I play Krishna Bihari Vajpayee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s father. It is a huge responsibility and I am excited and nervous. Krishna Bihari Vajpayee and Krishna Devi Bajpayee had seven children. So along with Vyom there are other kids too. So there is a lot of innocence spread on the sets of the show. Along with that, there is a lot of energy on the sets and there are times when we shoot for long hours without getting tired.”

Speaking about his association with Neha Joshi, Ashutosh averred, “I have known Neha and she is a fine actress. This is the first time with are working on a project together. She has a lot of knowledge and understanding not only as a human being but an actress too. Everytime, I make sure to discuss scenes with her and since we both belong to theatre background, there are a lot of action-reaction scenes which makes working together a lot more enjoyable.”

We asked Ashutosh his take on Hindi serials being adapted and Marathi actors making debut on Hindi daily soaps.

He stated, “I think new things are being tried a lot these days and if one person is getting inspired by another and churning out content, it is a good thing. Talking about actors, it is not only about Marathi actors but actors belonging to any other religion; it is good to explore different mediums. Being from a Marathi background, I feel blessed to be offered a role which belongs to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. It is a challenge and so it is all the more exciting.”

When questioned about what prompted Ashutosh to sign the show, he expressed, “It was a gut feeling. I think every Indian is a fan of Atal Bihari Bajpayee and he is not only a leader but he has now become an emotion. So when I was offered this show, I did not have to think twice. I took it up as soon as I was offered.”

(Also Read: Exclusive! Child actor Aarav D Sharma is roped in for &TV's Atal

Well said Ashutosh!