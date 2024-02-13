EXCLUSIVE! Being in the mainframe, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has definitely helped boost my career: Shivam Khajuria

Shivam Khajuria plays a significant role in the daily soap as Armaan’s half brother and Ruhi’s husband. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Shivam shared his experience shooting for the show, his bond with the co-actors and the things he loves about his character.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 17:48
Shivam

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a legendary show. The serial is currently showcasing the fourth generation and features Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla in the leading roles as Armaan and Abhira.

Shivam Khajuria plays a significant role in the daily soap as Armaan’s half brother and Ruhi’s husband. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Shivam shared his experience shooting for the show, his bond with the co-actors and the things he loves about his character. 

Also Read: Exclusive! Shivam Khajuria aka Rohit of Yeh Rishta Kye Kehlata Hai opens up about joining the show, working with an ensemble cast, saying “If it has to be a good project then it has to be with people of different abilities, it’s like a biryani, you just w

Shivam shared, “It has been more than 15 years now and it feels amazing to be a part of a prestigious show. I am getting immense love for my character in a span of just a month. Being in the mainframe, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has definitely helped boost my career and has helped me to reach out to the audience’s hearts and we as actors are also helping the show grow.”

Speaking about his bonding with his co-actors, Shivam mentioned, “Well, I am currently not shooting but still Anita Raj and I connect regularly. Samridhii Shukla is also very sweet. We are all friends on the whole but we do have a close knit group on the set.”

Shedding light on what he likes about his character the most, Shivam expressed, “I like the given nature of my character. After knowing that his wife and brother love each other, he decides to take a step back. He puts other people’s happiness before his own and is a happy go lucky personality. At the same time, I really like the comic punches which are incorporated.”

Well said Shivam! 

Also Read: Exclusive! Bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was like winning an Oscar: Shivam Khajuria

Show your love for Shivam in the comment section below!

Shivam Khajuria TellyChakkar TV news Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Plus Disney+Hotstar Shehzada Dhami Samridhii Shukla Armaan AbhiRa
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 17:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must read! Tanuj Virwani talks about his first Valentine's Day with wife Tanya Jacob after marriage
MUMBAI: Actor Tanuj Virwani, who recently tied the knot with Tanya Jacob, opens up about his plans for Valentine’s Day...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Manish gets reminded of Naira while seeing Abhira fight Yuvraj
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhira scared about the possibility of Yuvraj being the attacker
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Manish calls Armaan to calm Abhira down
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Exclusive! Naman Jain on his character from Crushed season 4, “That’s going to be a surprise element for people who will watch this season”
MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV is here with the fourth season of its popular series Crushed which is a school drama. The trailer...
Exclusive! "It is a story of Industry, the world I belong to for 20 years" Emraan Hashmi on his series Showtime
MUMBAI: Upcoming series Showtime has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience ever since it was in the...
Recent Stories
Tanuj
Must read! Tanuj Virwani talks about his first Valentine's Day with wife Tanya Jacob after marriage
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rashmi
Happy Birthday! Rashmi Desai: Her Journey to Becoming the Highest-paid TV Actress
Udne Ki Aasha
Witness The Intricacies Of Relationships In The Star Plus's New Show Udne Ki Aasha Starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Hasora As The Makers Drop The First Intriguing Promo Of The Show! Neha Hasora aka Sailee and Kanwar Dhillon aka Sachin Shares Their Excitem
Ritesh
Shark Tank India 3: Amazing! Pitcher who destroyed his certificates after being rejected for the post of a peon, gets a valuation of Rs 4 crores for his taxi business
DANCE PLUS PRO
Dance Plus Pro : Lovely! International pop singer William Gamborg does something special for Shakti Mohan which willl melt your heart
DANCE DEEWANE
Dance Deewane : Wow! Madhuri Dixit is impressed with a team of housewives as they give a sizzling performance, calls them "Houselife"
Karan
Wow! On the eve of Valentine's day Tejasswi Prakash shares the secret of holding on to your love if they change their mind; read to know more