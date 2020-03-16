Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 fame Deepak Thakur gears up for his upcoming regional project titled – Dalan!

Here in this piece of information we bring to you an update regarding Deepak’s life. Well, we learnt that Deepak is a part of a regional project titled – Dalan – The Mini Parliament. Well, from the name itself suggests that the project would be in the genre of political drama.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 13:13
Deepak Thakur

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from TV, Bollywood and the digital world.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Deepak Takur and Manoj Dutt bag Doordarshan’s show Swaraj

Here we have exclusive news from Telly town and Indian cinema.

Well, this is all related to Bigg Boss 12 fame Deepak Thakur who was defeated by Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar Ibrahim as they both were in the finale list where Deepak had stood as second runner up in the show.

But here in this piece of information we bring to you an update regarding Deepak’s life. Well, we learnt that Deepak is a part of a regional project titled – Dalan – The Mini Parliament. Well, from the name itself suggests that the project would be in the genre of political drama.

Also read: Bigg Boss fame Deepak Thakur gears up for his new project

He took to his social media and shared the glimpses of the Muharat.

Have a look!

Reportedly, it is believed that he would be acting and also would be also in the production team of the regional project.

Good luck Deepak!

For more and updates stay gripped to tellychakkar.com 

Deepak Thakur Bigg Boss 12 BB12 Colors tv Voot bihar cinema TellyChakkar exclusive bihar film indudtry dalan Salman Khan Dipika Kakar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 13:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Ace choreographer Raghav Juyal to participate in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.Where many celebrities are...
SUPER SEXY! Jannat Zubair looks mesmerizing donning these cool pastel color outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Exclusive! Agar Tum Na Hote fame Riya Soni bags Sandiip Sikcand's next project on Star Bharat
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read:...
EXCLUSIVE! This is how Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na will bid adieu to the viewers
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We had...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: OMG! Police find something suspicious in Sai Darshan Society’s Garden
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Lovely! RuSha spend some sweet time together, Rudraksh brings something for her
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! My Name is Khan and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress Navneet Nishan roped in for For Lines Production’s next
Exclusive! My Name is Khan and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress Navneet Nishan roped in for For Lines Production’s next
Latest Video