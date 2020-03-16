Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 fame Deepak Thakur gears up for his upcoming regional project titled – Dalan!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from TV, Bollywood and the digital world.

Well, this is all related to Bigg Boss 12 fame Deepak Thakur who was defeated by Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar Ibrahim as they both were in the finale list where Deepak had stood as second runner up in the show.

But here in this piece of information we bring to you an update regarding Deepak’s life. Well, we learnt that Deepak is a part of a regional project titled – Dalan – The Mini Parliament. Well, from the name itself suggests that the project would be in the genre of political drama.

He took to his social media and shared the glimpses of the Muharat.

Have a look!

Reportedly, it is believed that he would be acting and also would be also in the production team of the regional project.

Good luck Deepak!

