EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16 to have a "Live Communication Room'; Details inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Colors' Bigg Boss has always managed to entertain the viewers for several years.

It is a ritual now which is followed every year.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill to host the show along with Salman Khan on the premiere day

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who has been successfully hosting several seasons till now is once again going to be back with a bang with a new season.

Bigg Boss 16 is very much on cards and preparations are in full swing for the show's launch.

There are several tentative names which are floating on social media for this season.

While the final list of contestants will be out soon, we exclusively reported that Bigg Boss 16 will go on air from 2nd October onwards. Yes, you heard it right!

And now, we have some interesting details about the show and some new additions which are all set to happen.

After the Greed Corner, the makers will also introduce a 'Live Communication Room'.

This room will go Live from the Bigg Boss house and will connect the contestants to the outside world.

The contestants will have to answer all the questions asked by the viewers.

The audiences might also give some tasks which the contestants need to perform.

It will be interesting to see what's in store for the viewers for this season of Bigg Boss.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Not Rs 1000 Cr but this is how much Salman Khan is charging for the show