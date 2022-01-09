EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16 to have a "Live Communication Room'; Details inside

We have some interesting details about the show and some new additions which are all set to happen. The makers are all set to introduce the Live Communication Room. 
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 16:58
EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16 to have a "Live Communication Room'; Details inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Colors' Bigg Boss has always managed to entertain the viewers for several years. 

It is a ritual now which is followed every year. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill to host the show along with Salman Khan on the premiere day

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who has been successfully hosting several seasons till now is once again going to be back with a bang with a new season. 

Bigg Boss 16 is very much on cards and preparations are in full swing for the show's launch. 

There are several tentative names which are floating on social media for this season.

While the final list of contestants will be out soon, we exclusively reported that Bigg Boss 16 will go on air from 2nd October onwards. Yes, you heard it right!

And now, we have some interesting details about the show and some new additions which are all set to happen. 

After the Greed Corner, the makers will also introduce a 'Live Communication Room'.

This room will go Live from the Bigg Boss house and will connect the contestants to the outside world. 

The contestants will have to answer all the questions asked by the viewers. 

The audiences might also give some tasks which the contestants need to perform. 

It will be interesting to see what's in store for the viewers for this season of Bigg Boss.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Not Rs 1000 Cr but this is how much Salman Khan is charging for the show

Bigg Boss Boss ott Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Endemol Salman Khan Karan Johar Reality show TellyChakkar Shiny Ahuja Rannvijay Singha Munawar Faruqui. Arjun Bijlani Sanaya Irani Shiny Ahuja Divyanka Tripathi Farmani Naaz twinkle kapoor Vivan Dsena Shivin Narang Kanchi Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 16:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
ADORABLE! Drishti aka Aditi Bhagat has a special message for Sehban, Sana and Parineeta from Spy Bahu
MUMBAI:  Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track...
Must Watch! Kapil Sharma shares a hilarious video that shows Krushna Abhishek enjoying free massage in Australia
MUMBAI: Rumors were spread that Krushna Abhishek is leaving The Kapil Sharma Show. However, putting the rumors to rest...
SHOCKING! Niti Taylor reveals she and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan co-star Parth Samthaan are not GREAT FRIENDS, shares why she never wanted to marry an actor and much more
MUMBAI: Hottie Niti Taylor is one such actress in the television world who doesn't need any introduction. She has been...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : OMG! Pratik Sehajpal, Kanika Mann and Rubina Dilaik are in the elimination task one of them would say goodbye to the show
MUMBAI:  Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! A new segment called “Breaking The Task” is to be introduced in the new season
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
RIP! Punjabi music industry mourns the sudden demise of singer Nirvair Singh
MUMBAI: After Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjabi music industry mourns the tragic demise of Nirvair Singh. The young singer,...
Recent Stories
OMG! Anurag Kashyap takes a dig at Yash Raj Films for the Box Office failure of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera
OMG! Anurag Kashyap takes a dig at Yash Raj Films for the Box Office failure of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera
Latest Video