Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16: Ravi Dubey talks about Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Shiv Thakre and who he thinks will be the winner, “My best wishes to everyone in the house but Priyanka is my favorite because she is someone from our family”

MUMBAI :Ravi Dubey is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment world. After ruling the hearts of fans on television, Ravi added another feather to his acting cap with Matsyakand.

He, along with his wife Sargun Mehta, who herself is a very popular actor in the Punjabi industry, decided to turn producers and launched their production house Dreamiyata Entertainment, which has gone on to produce successful shows like Udaariyaan and Swaranghar, and is all set to launch another show for Colors.

Meanwhile on the work front, Ravi will produce Junooniyatt for Colors with Sargun Mehta and will be seen in another season of Matsyakand.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with Ravi Dubey at an event and we aksed him questions that were burning in every fan's mind.

When asked about how Udaariyaan fame Priyanka has become one of the biggest stars, he responded, “It is a very proud feeling for both Ankit and Priyanka, because they have presented themselves so well in Bigg Boss and played very gracefully which is very tough in a Bigg Boss house. My hopes are that Priyanka will win the show, my best wishes are with her”.

When asked if he thinks that Shiv Thakre can win the show, he said “My best wishes to everyone in the house but Priyanka is my favorite because she is someone from our family. So our best wishes and prayers are all with her”.



Well, it is great to see that Priyanka has the support of such stars of the industry.

Ravi has credit for shows like Jamai Raja, Saas Bina Sasuraal, and 12/24 Karol Baug among others. They are some of the hit TV shows of him.

Alongside Nia Sharma, he made his debut in the online world with the web series Jamai 2.0, a remake of his Zee TV program Jamai Raja. There were positive reviews for the first episode of the series. The same followed the February 2021 release of the second season. His web series MatsyaKaand on MX player has one of the highest ratings and the most viewers. With his wife Sargun Mehta, he founded Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd in 2019 and co-produced a number of movies and shows.

