Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17: Elvish Yadav teases wildcard entry of a famous Tiktoker and he is not Lovekesh Kataria

Big Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav hints on wildcard entry of a tiktoker. Netizens are speculating that it could be Lovekesh Kataria. The wild card entries are excpeted to enter this week or next week.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 17:22
Elvish Yadav

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 might have a major shakeup with a possible mass elimination of contestants like Tehelka Bhai, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vohra, and Rinku Dhawan due to perceived low contribution. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss gives an ultimatum to the housemates to clean the house or else they would have to face this severe punishment

Social media rumours suggest the entry of five new wildcards, including Flora Saini, Tassnim Nerurkar, Jahanara Alam, Lovekesh Kataria, and Rakhi Sawant with estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani. Elvish Yadav hinted at TV celebs, YouTubers, and a famous TikToker joining, with speculation surrounding the identity of the TikToker.

It is speculated that the makers of Bigg Boss 17 might introduce Mr. Faisu, aka Faisal Shaikh, a prominent Indian TikTok star and the runner-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Initially, Mr. Faisu preferred starting the show from the beginning rather than entering as a wildcard, but opinions may change. With over 31 million Instagram followers, he's known for his entertaining persona and proved his taskmaster skills on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17: What! Did Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend take a dig at him saying "Not everything you see on TV or online is real, its all fake"

Fans are eager to see him on Bigg Boss 17. Some suggest a connection between Elvish Yadav and the channel's creative team, while others speculate that Thara Bhai Joginder could be the mystery TikToker known for his insta reels. 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit : Bollywoodlife 

bigg boss 17 Bigg Boss OTT Elvish Yadav influencer Lovekesh Kataria Tehelka Bhai Anurag Dobhal Jigna Vohra Rinku Dhawan Faisu Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 TellyChakkar
