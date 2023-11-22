Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17: Elvish Yadav teases wildcard entry of a famous Tiktoker and he is not Lovekesh Kataria

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 might have a major shakeup with a possible mass elimination of contestants like Tehelka Bhai, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vohra, and Rinku Dhawan due to perceived low contribution.

Social media rumours suggest the entry of five new wildcards, including Flora Saini, Tassnim Nerurkar, Jahanara Alam, Lovekesh Kataria, and Rakhi Sawant with estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani. Elvish Yadav hinted at TV celebs, YouTubers, and a famous TikToker joining, with speculation surrounding the identity of the TikToker.

It is speculated that the makers of Bigg Boss 17 might introduce Mr. Faisu, aka Faisal Shaikh, a prominent Indian TikTok star and the runner-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Initially, Mr. Faisu preferred starting the show from the beginning rather than entering as a wildcard, but opinions may change. With over 31 million Instagram followers, he's known for his entertaining persona and proved his taskmaster skills on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Fans are eager to see him on Bigg Boss 17. Some suggest a connection between Elvish Yadav and the channel's creative team, while others speculate that Thara Bhai Joginder could be the mystery TikToker known for his insta reels.

Credit : Bollywoodlife