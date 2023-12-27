Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui wants to fix things between Ayesha Khan and him; asks Ayesha if her parents will accept him

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television today.

The show has an array of celebrated personalities on the show and it includes names in the likes of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt and many others. The show witnesses fights, drama and personal grudges each passing episode and celebrities are exposing their personal lives as they are going through an emotional turmoil.

Munawar had entered the show and people were impressed by his style of thinking and just when the audience thought that he is perfect and admirable, Bigg Boss introduced his ex-girlfriend as a wildcard. This led to a big expose as his permanent girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi came out in the open and shared that she would have forgiven Munawar if he was cheating on her with Ayesha Khan only but there were many more girls involved.

The current episodes showcase Munawar and Ayesha sharing quite some time in the house.

Soon, it will be seen that Munawar and Ayesha will be in the garden area. Munawar will try to reconcile with Ayesha. He will ask Ayesha that if they resolve their issues, will her family accept him and is there a future between them?

Ayesha will ask him if he really wants to fix things and Munawar will tell her inturn that he would love to if he could.

