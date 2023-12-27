Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui wants to fix things between Ayesha Khan and him; asks Ayesha if her parents will accept him

Munawar will ask Ayesha that if they resolve their issues, will her family accept him and is there a future between them?
Bigg Boss 17

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television today.

The show has an array of celebrated personalities on the show and it includes names in the likes of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt and many others. The show witnesses fights, drama and personal grudges each passing episode and celebrities are exposing their personal lives as they are going through an emotional turmoil.

(Also Read: OMG: Ankita Lokhande confronts Vicky Jain for trying to SLAP her on Bigg Boss 17!

Munawar had entered the show and people were impressed by his style of thinking and just when the audience thought that he is perfect and admirable, Bigg Boss introduced his ex-girlfriend as a wildcard. This led to a big expose as his permanent girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi came out in the open and shared that she would have forgiven Munawar if he was cheating on her with Ayesha Khan only but there were many more girls involved.

The current episodes showcase Munawar and Ayesha sharing quite some time in the house.

Soon, it will be seen that Munawar and Ayesha will be in the garden area. Munawar will try to reconcile with Ayesha. He will ask Ayesha that if they resolve their issues, will her family accept him and is there a future between them?

Ayesha will ask him if he really wants to fix things and Munawar will tell her inturn that he would love to if he could.

What do you think of Munawar and Ayesha’s relationship? Let us know in the comment section below!

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! No extension for this season; the finale of the show to take place on this day

Stay tuned to this space for more information. 

MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar bigg boss 17 Jio Cinemas Ayesha Khan Nazila Sitaishi
