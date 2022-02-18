Exclusive! Bigg Boss ex-contestant Vishal Kotian talks about how the show is fair with the decision they take, reveals his bond with Salman Khan; says “I have won my trophy there as he is my elder brother and I share a special bond with him”

MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian was one of the strongest contestants on the show, and his eviction had shocked the audiences as he was a player who deserved to reach the finale. He was the only contestant who played the show in the right way.

He was entertaining the audiences and tried to build true relationships in the house, be it a brother-sister bond with Shamita or his friendship with Tejasswi.

One can definitely say that if he were in the house today, he would have rocked it and the game would have belonged to him. But unfortunately, he was eliminated from the show all of a sudden and his fans were highly disappointed.

Salman was also impressed with Vishal and his body of work and if one remembers when he had come on the show and told about his struggle Salman was impressed by the actor and said that he would be going a long way.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about what he thought of Bigg Boss decision, his equation with Salman Khan and his dream director, and the role he would want to essay in the future.

Your eviction was shocking and the audience called you the “Kabir Singh” of television as you didn’t win the trophy but won the love of the fans. What do you have to say about all this love that you have received?

First, I think we shouldn’t doubt the format of the show as the show has been fair and that’s the house where we lived. The makers have taken the decision for the better and they know what’s right and wrong. Everyone is a good player out there, even I was very good but unfortunately, I had to leave. Whoever gets eliminated from the show one must respect the decision and not question the show.

My only regret is that I couldn’t come back as a wild card entry, I was all set to enter the house and my entry was also planned but then my COVID report came and I was tested positive and hence couldn’t go back I wish I could have gone inside and proved myself again, that’s the only regret I have.

Tell us something about your equation with Salman Khan.

Salman Khan is one of the most amazing people I have met in my life and he is so humble and down to earth. He gave permission to call him “Bhai”. I feel I was his favorite as even during the after-party he told me he wished that I had come back on the show and he was very impressed with my journey as an actor.

He takes me as his younger brother and for me, he will always be my elder brother and that’s the trophy that I won.

Salman Khan as always says that he wouldn’t do the next season of Bigg Boss, so if not Salman then whom do you see as the host of the show?

I don’t think anyone can host the show the way Salman Khan does, as he has made the show a brand and the show is known because of him. Every season he says he wouldn’t host the show, but then the makers bring him back because they know the show is nothing without him. He is like a child who gets angry and all but then if you explain to him things then he understands and lets go of things. But this show belongs to him and I don’t think anyone can host the show the way he does.

Do you have any dream role from Bollywood that you would want to essay in the future on-screen and any dream director or actor you would love to work with in the future?

Well, there are loads of characters that I would love to play on-screen especially the ones that Amitabh Bachchan has played I am a huge fan of the actor and would want to work with him someday. I would like to play the characters of Big B from the movie Deewar, Kala Patthar, SRK’s role from Swades, and in the recent one of Kapil Dev which Ranveer Singh played, if given a chance I would be able to do justice to these roles.

