Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 20:58
EXCLUSIVE! Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai's Sayli Salunkhe is a Chaad Baliyaan girl; deets inside

MUMBAI: Sandiip Sikcand brings a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are extremely intriguing to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai's Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe have intriguing advice for the fans

Well, the show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover as leads, as we know Karan is a superstar in the show and Sayli has adopted Zoon, while Zoon wants to have Ritesh as her father and she shall become the thread between the two and turn cupid for their relationship.

In an exclusive conversation with Sayli Salunkhe, we asked her about her favourite accessories, most desired attire and more. Check out what she had to share: 

What is that one accessory that you love to wear? 

I usually don't accessorize much but when it comes to the traditional attires then I love to pair them up with Jhumkas and Chaand Baliyaans. Traditional attire has its own charm that is surely unmatchable. 

Any such attire that you desire to wear? 

Saree of course, but I also love draping as that helps me create different looks with the cloth. I have a stylist friend who often experiments with draping on me and since then I have adored it, you can drape it into a gown, a dress or even different styles of Saree. 

What is the one attire that you adore the most?

It completely depends on the function, in traditional I would go for Saree, for a party, I prefer a gown or a one piece. In casual, I love wearing oversized clothes, in my routine, I would go for oversized t-shirts or pants and sometimes crop tops. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'For me it has to be a good actor' says Sandiip Sikcand as he gets CANDID about choosing Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe, his vision and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 20:58

Latest Video