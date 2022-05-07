EXCLUSIVE! Bollywood hottie Taapsee Pannu to be seen in Sony TV's Superstar Singer 2

Taapsee Pannu will be gracing the stage of Sony TV's Superstar Singer 2 to promote her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu. 

 

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We have seen how Sony TV has been treating the viewers with some amazing shows. 

A lot of reality shows have been presented by the channel over the years.

Currently, Sony TV is airing the singing reality show Superstar Singer 2. 

The show is hosted by popular jodi Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. 

Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik and Himesh Reshammiya are judging the show. Meanwhile, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd. Danish and Sayli Kamble are the captains. 

We all know that a lot of celebrity guests grace the show to promote their films and have a gala time with the contestants. 

This weekend, Bollywood's hottie Taapsee Pannu will be gracing the show. 

Taapsee will be seen promoting her upcoming movie Shabaash Mithu. 

The movie is cricketer Mithali Raj's biopic and Taapsee is playing the lead role. 

Taapsee will also be seen in movies like Jana Gana Mana, Dobaara, Alien, Blurr, and Woh Ladki hai Kahaan?. The actress has an amazing lineup of movies. Before Shabaash Mithu, she was seen in Looop Lapeta.

How excited are you to see Taapsee in Superstar Singer 2? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Latest Video