Exclusive! “Both of them are doing an excellent job playing their characters”, Ashwin K Verma up about whose chemistry he likes opposite Rupali, and Rupali Ganguly reveals how Ashwin supports her more!

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.
Ashwin

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama. Rupali Ganguly shines all the way!

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly reveals her husband Ashwin K Verma is the real life Sahil Sarabhai, shares why he sometimes becomes Anuj Kapadia and Vanraj Shah to her

She has had a celebrated career with comic shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Parvarish, and Sanjeevani and while all of them have taught some great lessons, her role as Anupama takes the cake.

Rupali’s portrayal of Anupama has garnered a lot of love for her and she has been able to strike a chord with people who relate to her and to Anupama’s story.

But one of the things that people love the most about her, is her love story and adorable relationship with her husband, Ashwin K Verma, who has been a celebrated ad filmmaker and is a businessman as well. 

TellyChakkar caught up with the two at an event and had a really fun conversation.

When asked whose pairing between Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna, opposite Rupali, he likes best, Ashwin Said, “See, both of them are doing an excellent job playing their characters, the part that Sudhanshu has played of a bad husband, I think that’s marvelous and I always tell her that, and even in the last two episodes, the controlled anger and nobody does anger better than him and Gaurav is the romantic hero and their chemistry is really good, but I think people don’t realize that Sudhanshu and Rupali’s chemistry was one of the best chemistries, both the dynamics are excellent”

When asked Rupali, if Ashwin ever has feedback or criticism  over her performance, she said, “Many times, he is my biggest cheerleader and my biggest critic, and what he is saying about jealousy and all na, he is just saying it, he sees romantic scenes and dissects them, and tells me what to do and all, and whether it is a romantic scene or a regular scene, it is just a scene for me”.

Ashwin further revealed, “I was the one who found her, I used to make ad films for the US. I told her in the first commercial itself that I don’t mind growing old with someone who looks like you and it just came out, I didn't even think about this and she was wearing a simple look and dressed as an old lady. I am not someone who flirts, I have never done that, I have made some 75-80 Ad films, but I have never done that, but it just happened with her”.

The two definitely make an adorable couple and their interactions are always so fun to watch.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Anger Out! Anuj outs Adhik from the office, Pakhi becomes the victim once again

