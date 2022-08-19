EXCLUSIVE! Casting director Twinkle Lot turns producer, opens up about her first short film Haseen Rahasya, elated as it releases internationally before launching in India and much more

MUMBAI: The entertainment world is one such industry where a lot of people aspire to create names for themselves.

There are several fields in this showbiz world where people try their luck.

While some love to be in front of the camera, some love to be behind the camera.

Out of all this, one important aspect of any project, be it film, TV, web show or music video is the role of a casting director.

This is one such profession that is gaining prominence these days.

Earlier, no one really knew anything about casting directors and how they operate.

But with the rise in social media and other technologies, things in the entertainment industry have started to function in a different way.

A casting director is the backbone of every project without which things can't be taken further.

There are several casting directors who have made their mark in the industry and are doing well for themselves.

They are the ones who have given us some of the most talented actors and actresses who are today big names in the industry.

TellyChakkar got in touch with one of the casting directors and producers Twinkle Lot who spoke about her upcoming short film and much more.

Talking about the story of this short film Haseen Rahasya, Twinkle said, "The story is based on an AI engineer. He has built an AI house. He will call a girl at his home through a dating app. This romantic date will turn into a thriller. The story is based on all this. This date turns out to be a nightmare for that girl."

Furthermore, being associated with this project, Twinkle said, "I am the producer of this short film and it is my first project as a producer and it has already been released in the US and UK. The release of Haseen Rahashya in India is yet to happen."

Talking about her views on producing this short film, she said, "I felt that the concept was quite different. We have already seen lots of stories which are very common. This is why Amazon Prime decided to release it internationally first and then here in India.

She added, "I have also done casting for many TV commercials. I started my career as a casting director with Nimki Mukhiya. Post that, I started doing independent projects. I am into casting for 3 years now."

Twinkle revealed that she is currently casting and producing both.

Mohit Sharma is playing the lead role and he is known for doing amazing shows before.

Khushbu Kamal is the lead and there are only these two actors in the short film.

Twinkle went on to say that these two have done a great job in the film.

Mohit has not just acted but also co-produced this short film along with Twinkle.

Twinkle lastly revealed that she is equally happy and nervous about the release of this short film in India and is hoping for a great response from the fans.

Here's wishing Twinkle all the very best for Haseen Rahasya!

