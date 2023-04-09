Exclusive! Celesti Bairagey talks about being a look – alike of Alia Bhatt and reveals if she would do Bigg Boss

Celesti Bairagey is a well-known television actress and she has a massive fan following. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she thinks about being called the look alike of Alia Bhatt and what she would do in the next season of Bigg Boss.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 06:15
Celesti Bairagey

MUMBAI: Celesti Bairagey is a very famous influencer on social media and she has a massive fan following.

She is known as the look alike of Hindi film industry’s number one actress Alia Bhatt and she rose to fame with her performance in the serial Udti Ka Naam Rajjo.

Post the show going off air she hasn’t done many projects and the fans miss watching her on screen.

ALSO READ -Why is Rajjo aka Celesti Bairagey retreating to her Old Look, what’s brewing?

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she thinks about being called the look alike of Alia Bhatt and what she would do in the next season of Bigg Boss.

What do you have to say about being called the look – alike of Alia Bhatt ?

There are two sides of it; Alia Bhatt is the queen of  Hindi cinema and recently she won the national award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and now they call me the Alia Bhatt of television and I am very happy about it and I just hope if I could do at least 50 percent of what she has done and I would be happy. She is so pretty and such a talented actor, but the negative part is that when people say I am trying to be like her and that’s weird.

They would say why are you trying to smile like her. Now I tell them I can’t change my smile right and it was so weird and such an abrupt question and I had tried Kiara Advani’s wedding style that time people didn’t say anything but when I did something related to Alia they start judging and even if there is a similarity it’s not forceful, it's just similar naturally.

How was the experience when you first shifted to Mumbai?

When I first shifted to Mumbai I had got a cultural shock as things are so different here, in my hometown Assam. When someone comes for the first time all the neighbours and all come and speak to the new person but here no one is even bothered. It's been one year since I have shifted to Mumbai, but I don’t know my neighbours. If something happens to me in the house no one would know.

Will you do the next season of Bigg Boss?

My family and me love watching Bigg Boss and we are big fans of the show be it of Siddarth Shukla or Shilpa Shinde we  just love the show and this OTT season also Elvish was a well deserved one. I was offered the OTT version, but then couldn’t do it as  I had already signed a web show and was busy with it hence I couldn't do the show. May be the next season.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would love to see Celesti in Bigg Boss as she could be a good contestant for the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Must read! Celesti Bairagey opens up about the negative comments she faces for being Alia Bhatt’s lookalike

 

Celesti Bairagey Alia Bhatt Rajjo Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Television Bollywood Karan Johar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 06:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “There are a lot of twists and turns coming up in the show” Natasha aka Priyanshi Yadav talks about the upcoming track of the show and the real identity of Chiku!
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
OH NO! Archana Gautam reveals what she thinks of the fiasco between Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani
MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anupama makes a significant decision to safeguard the future of Kavya’s Child
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! “Scam has changed my life” - Pratik Gandhi
MUMBAI: Actor Pratik Gandhi is indeed one of the popular names we have. The actor who was seen and loved in the OTT...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: New Entry! Sandhya to create a crack in Kairav and Muskaan’s marriage
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Katha Ankahee: OMG! Viaan goes against Teji, swears not having his own child
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Katrina Kaif
What! When Akshay Kumar revealed that Katrina Kaif slapped him during Sooryavanshi’s filming, read on to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
PANDYA STORE
Exclusive! “There are a lot of twists and turns coming up in the show” Natasha aka Priyanshi Yadav talks about the upcoming track of the show and the real identity of Chiku!
Archana
OH NO! Archana Gautam reveals what she thinks of the fiasco between Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani
Abhishek Malhan
Wow! Abhishek Malhan speaks about his special bond with Manisha Rani, says, "Will never break the bond with her"
Faisal
Kya Baat Hai! Faisal Shaikh speaks about his participation in Bigg Boss Season 17 and shares his experience being a challenger in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Karan Vohra
Exclusive! Karan Vohra shares his feelings on what he misses about the character Atharva and his thoughts on the show going off-air
Tina Datta
Finally! Tina Datta spills the beans on her rift with Uttaran co-star Rashami Desai