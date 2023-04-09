Exclusive! Celesti Bairagey talks about being a look – alike of Alia Bhatt and reveals if she would do Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Celesti Bairagey is a very famous influencer on social media and she has a massive fan following.

She is known as the look alike of Hindi film industry’s number one actress Alia Bhatt and she rose to fame with her performance in the serial Udti Ka Naam Rajjo.

Post the show going off air she hasn’t done many projects and the fans miss watching her on screen.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she thinks about being called the look alike of Alia Bhatt and what she would do in the next season of Bigg Boss.

What do you have to say about being called the look – alike of Alia Bhatt ?

There are two sides of it; Alia Bhatt is the queen of Hindi cinema and recently she won the national award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and now they call me the Alia Bhatt of television and I am very happy about it and I just hope if I could do at least 50 percent of what she has done and I would be happy. She is so pretty and such a talented actor, but the negative part is that when people say I am trying to be like her and that’s weird.

They would say why are you trying to smile like her. Now I tell them I can’t change my smile right and it was so weird and such an abrupt question and I had tried Kiara Advani’s wedding style that time people didn’t say anything but when I did something related to Alia they start judging and even if there is a similarity it’s not forceful, it's just similar naturally.

How was the experience when you first shifted to Mumbai?

When I first shifted to Mumbai I had got a cultural shock as things are so different here, in my hometown Assam. When someone comes for the first time all the neighbours and all come and speak to the new person but here no one is even bothered. It's been one year since I have shifted to Mumbai, but I don’t know my neighbours. If something happens to me in the house no one would know.

Will you do the next season of Bigg Boss?

My family and me love watching Bigg Boss and we are big fans of the show be it of Siddarth Shukla or Shilpa Shinde we just love the show and this OTT season also Elvish was a well deserved one. I was offered the OTT version, but then couldn’t do it as I had already signed a web show and was busy with it hence I couldn't do the show. May be the next season.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would love to see Celesti in Bigg Boss as she could be a good contestant for the show.

