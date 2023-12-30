Exclusive: Chandramukhi actress Neha Dandale bags Dangal TV’s Aaina

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Geeta Tyagi has been roped in for the show. We now hear that actress Neha Dandale has also been brought on board for Aaina
Neha Dandale

MUMBAI : There are a lot of new shows which are in the making.

Producers are churning out content which is sure to engage the audience and keep them on the edge of their seats. While some of the projects are in the pipeline, there are many which have launched. TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront when it comes to bringing exclusive news and updates from the world of entertainment. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Yeh Hain Chahatein actress Juhi Singh Bajwa roped in for Aaina on Dangal TV

Dangal TV has an amazing lineup of shows which has been entertaining the viewers for a long time. Rashmi Sharma Telefilms has been producing a lot of serials on television and has given hit shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Silsila Pyaar Ka etc.

We already reported that the production house is coming up with a new show titled Aaina.

Neha has been a part of projects such as Chandramukhi, Pushpa Impossible and Ankush 2 in the past.

The show is expected to go on air in a couple of weeks from now and it has a very interesting story that would be keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

(Also Read: Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sonia Singh bags Dangal TV’s Aaina!

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 16:10

