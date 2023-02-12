Exclusive! Yeh Hain Chahatein actress Juhi Singh Bajwa roped in for Aaina on Dangal TV

Many shows are being launched these days and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms are launching a new show on Dangal Tv tittked Aaina. As per sources, Yeh Hain Chahtein actress Juhi Singh Bajwa has been roped in for the show.
JUHI SINGH BAJWA

Many shows are getting launched these days and are coming up with different concepts and gripping storylines.

The audience is getting to watch a new star cast and it enjoys watching these new shows.

Dangal TV has an amazing lineup of shows which has been entertaining the viewers for a long time.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is a well known production house and it has produced a lot of hit shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Silsila Pyaar Ka etc.

The production house is coming up with a new show titled Aaina that will air on Dangal Tv.

Niharika Chouksey and Farman Haider are the leads of the show. 

As per sources, Yeh Hain Chahtein actress Juhi Singh Bajwa has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be essaying a grey character.

Juhi Singh Bajwa is a known actress of television and she is best known for her roles in serials like Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Yeh Hain Chahtein, Yashomati Ke Nandlala, Vighnaharta Ganesha and she has also done lots of modeling assignments.

Well, the show is accepted to go on air in a couple of weeks from now and it has a very interesting story that would be keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

