Exclusive! Check out the message that Nyrraa M Banerji has for her Pishachini Co-star Jiya Shankar in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Nyrraa M Banerji is a known actress on television and she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” Now TellyChakkar has got in touch with the actress and asked her what message she has for her co–actor Jiya Shankar’s game in Bigg Boss OTT.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 05:30
Nyrra Bannerjee

MUMBAI:  Nyrraa M Banerji is one of the most popular divas on small screens. She has been a part of the television industry for a very long time.

There’s no doubt that Nyrraa has a strong presence on screen, be it her current role or any other role she has played in the past. It’s always hard to get over her acting skills.

The actress has given some amazing performances in a lot of movies and shows. However, the actress is recalled many times for her performance in her debut show Divya Drishti.

She is loved for her role in that show and the pictures of her character still make rounds on social media. 

These days, she is grabbing the headlines as she is participating in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she would be facing her fears and acing all the stunts.

Nyrraa is back from South Africa after wrapping the shoot of “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she has aced all the stunts.

TellyChakkar has got in touch with the actress and asked her what message she has for her co–actor Jiya Shankar’s game in Bigg Boss OTT.

Also read - Exclusive! “I have never played a character where I am using my charm or I am seducing somebody or doing magic of this sort” - Nyrraa Banerjee talks about Pishachini, her preparation, her message to fans, and more!

The actress said “Just go kill it in the show just like how we killed the stunts in our show, and we used to trouble everyone in a positive way without excitement, comedy and with our personality which is very a happy go lucky people, just have fun and do your best”

Well, there is no doubt that both the actresses will nail it in the reality shows where one is already playing the game and the other will kill it when it comes to the stunts of the show.

Who are you excited to watch Jiya or Nyrraa?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - Exclusive! Nyrraa Banerjee talks about Pishachini, says “These fantasies are really very desirable because we don’t get to see them in real life”

 

 

Nyrra Bannerjee Adhvik Mahajan Divya-Drishti Star Plus serial TV news TellyChakkar Nishant Singh Malkani Khatron Ke Khiladi Colors Voot Reality show
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 05:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sweet!Ishaan and Reeva confess their love to each other around the bonfire
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Akshara hopes Abhir does not become like Abhimanyu; latter shattered
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Kya Baat Hai! Ex – contestant Akansha Puri talks about the extension of the show and says “I would want to re-enter the house as a wild card player as the show has got extension; it would be interesting to play the game”
MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri has carved a path for herself in the glamour world. The film and TV actress has been a part of...
Exclusive! Check out the message that Nyrraa M Banerji has for her Pishachini Co-star Jiya Shankar in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
MUMBAI:  Nyrraa M Banerji is one of the most popular divas on small screens. She has been a part of the television...
Exclusive! “I want to spend more with these people, but everything that is happening is for the betterment of everybody,”, Maira Dharti Mehra aka Prerna from Pandya Store on the show taking a leap and her character making an exit, read more
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
EXCLUSIVE! Krutika Desai opens up on her role in Shemaroo Umang's Gauna EK Pratha, opens up on challenges she faced while portraying Gehna's role and much more
MUMBAI: Krutika Desai is currently seen playing the lead role in Shemaroo Umang's show Gauna - Ek Pratha. The actress...
Recent Stories
Shabina Khan
Exclusive! Shabina Khan on choreographing Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava in Gadar 2, “There was a comfort level between me, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel''
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss OTT
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Kya Baat Hai! Ex – contestant Akansha Puri talks about the extension of the show and says “I would want to re-enter the house as a wild card player as the show has got extension; it would be interesting to play the game”
Maira Dharti Mehra
Exclusive! “I want to spend more with these people, but everything that is happening is for the betterment of everybody,”, Maira Dharti Mehra aka Prerna from Pandya Store on the show taking a leap and her character making an exit, read more
Krutika Desai
EXCLUSIVE! Krutika Desai opens up on her role in Shemaroo Umang's Gauna EK Pratha, opens up on challenges she faced while portraying Gehna's role and much more
Aishwarya Sharma
Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma talks about the new star cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and reveals if they would do justice to the show
IMLIE
Exclusive! Vishal Sharma to re-enter Star Plus’s show Imlie
arjun
Will Shakti be successful in giving her scholarship interview for admission in medical college?