Exclusive! Check out the message that Nyrraa M Banerji has for her Pishachini Co-star Jiya Shankar in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

MUMBAI: Nyrraa M Banerji is one of the most popular divas on small screens. She has been a part of the television industry for a very long time.

There’s no doubt that Nyrraa has a strong presence on screen, be it her current role or any other role she has played in the past. It’s always hard to get over her acting skills.

The actress has given some amazing performances in a lot of movies and shows. However, the actress is recalled many times for her performance in her debut show Divya Drishti.

She is loved for her role in that show and the pictures of her character still make rounds on social media.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines as she is participating in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she would be facing her fears and acing all the stunts.

Nyrraa is back from South Africa after wrapping the shoot of “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she has aced all the stunts.

TellyChakkar has got in touch with the actress and asked her what message she has for her co–actor Jiya Shankar’s game in Bigg Boss OTT.

The actress said “Just go kill it in the show just like how we killed the stunts in our show, and we used to trouble everyone in a positive way without excitement, comedy and with our personality which is very a happy go lucky people, just have fun and do your best”

Well, there is no doubt that both the actresses will nail it in the reality shows where one is already playing the game and the other will kill it when it comes to the stunts of the show.

